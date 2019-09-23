WWII Vet Asks for 100 Cards to Celebrate 100th Birthday — a Request Linked to His Late Wife

Image zoom James South Courtesy Brookdale Senior Living

A veteran of World War II is calling on the public to help make his upcoming 100th birthday a special one.

James South will mark a century of life on Oct. 7, and he’s hoping to receive 100 birthday cards to help him celebrate.

South’s assisted living home, Brookdale Watauga in Texas, shared a photo of the smiling vet to Facebook in which he holds a red sign making his request.

“Hello! My name is James South and I am a proud WWII veteran! I will be turning 100 on October 7th, 2019. I would like to receive 100 birthday cards. Please mail to: 5800 North Park Dr., Watauga, TX 76148. Thank you!” the sign reads.

Letters hold a special place in South’s heart, as his girlfriend, Sophie, wrote him one for each day he was at war, he told local ABC affiliate WFAA. He and Sophie went on to marry, and they were wed for 55 years before her death in 2001.

“It would give me a feeling that I am recognized for what I do, what I am,” he said of receiving the cards. “And I would cherish it forever.”

His son Jim South told CNN that his father joined the Army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day.

Though he retired at age 65 and moved into Brookdale at 98, he’s kept busy and has many hobbies, including woodworking, growing his garden, playing golf and going to church.

“My dad taught me that a hug is better than a handshake. And that money wasn’t the goal in life — it was happiness,” Jim said.

As for what South plans to do with the stack of cards he receives, he has a little redecorating in mind.

“[I’ll get] maybe a frame and put all the cards in my room, where I won’t forget them,” he told WFAA.

Those who want to help James South celebrate his birthday can send cards to:

5800 North Park Dr.

Watauga, TX 76148