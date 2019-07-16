Veteran Presented with Tracked Wheelchair by Florida Georgia Line and Fox News' Jennifer Griffin

Image zoom The Independence Fund/Instagram

A wounded veteran was in for a huge honor over the weekend when he was presented with a new wheelchair by Florida Georgia Line and Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin.

During the country duo’s concert in Camden, New Jersey on Saturday, Marine Corps Veteran Chris Kaag was given a brand new all-terrain tracked chair to help him get around more places.

The emotional moment was captured in a video and shared to Instagram by The Independence Fund, a nonprofit organization that has teamed up with FGL during their 2019 “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” tour to help wounded, injured or ill veterans in need.

At each leg of their summer tour, the country duo, known for their hit “This Is How We Roll” and “H.O.L.Y.”, will be presenting the specialized wheelchairs, which provide the ability to regain independence lost through their injuries, to wounded veterans.

Kaag, who is from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, previously served in Bosnia where he suffered an injury that led to a degenerative nerve disease, Fox News reports. Because of the condition of his disease, Kaag can no longer walk, but has been involved in adaptive sports.

In the sweet clip, the veteran comes up on stage beside Griffin and is instantly greeted by Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

Kaag then addresses the cheering crowd with a fist pump, while Hubbard, 32, and Kelley, 33, go over to hug the Fox News correspondent.

Perhaps the most memorable moment of all, Griffin recalled, was when Kaag’s 6-year-old son joined his father on stage and became overcome with emotion as the crowd chanted, “USA! USA!”

The father-son duo then shared a special moment as FGL performed a song and Kaag’s son sat on his lap, enjoying the close-up experience.

Speaking to KYW Radio after the emotional presentation, Kaag said he looks forward to using his specialized chair with his family in places that a typical wheelchair wouldn’t normally allow him to venture.

“Last night was a night that I will never forget,” he told the radio station. “The places you can go are unmatched, so I’m really looking forward to getting my son out there and doing some things with my wife.”

“It’s something that can provide me access to woods and all kinds of places that you can you really can’t do in a regular wheelchair,” he added.

FGL has been a partner of the Independence Fund since 2016. The country duo first teamed up with the nonprofit to present the special wheelchairs to veterans during their private meet-and-greets backstage, according to the organization’s site.

In early July, the Independence Fund and FGL announced their partnership for their “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” tour. The presentation usually comes during their performance of “Dirt,” where Hubbard and Kelley pause to thank veterans for their service, the site reads.

FGL is expected to present wheelchairs to veterans at their upcoming shows through September 21, spanning across the country in states including New York, North Carolina, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, Arizona and California.

Those interested in donating to the fund and helping buy more chairs for veterans can do so here.