Veteran Pilot Learns 21-Year-Old Has His Daughter's Name While Helping Her Land Plane in Emergency

A young pilot found herself in a scary situation after realizing she had to make an emergency landing without part of her landing gear. Now, she'll share a forever bond with the veteran pilot who helped her to safety.

Chris Yates, the former director of aviation at SpaceX, was in the air on Friday when he saw pieces of 21-year-old Taylor Hash's landing gear fall from her plane, according to Today.

"It was definitely the scariest moment I've had, probably in my life," Hash told the outlet of realizing she'd have to land without her front tire.

The young pilot posted on Facebook about making her first solo flight in August. Friday's flight was only her third solo trip, per Today.

As she asked the control tower over the radio how best to make the emergency landing at a small airport in Michigan, the 21-year-old said she was feeling "frantic." Then a stranger helped calm her down.

Yates, who learned over the radio that Hash shares a name with his daughter, did what he could to help settle her nerves so she felt ready to make the landing.

"Taylor, this is Chris," he said while they were in the air, according to audio obtained by Today. "My daughter's name is Taylor and I taught her to fly. We're going to be just fine, kiddo."

Yates then stayed on the radio to provide words of encouragement as she safely made her way to the ground.

"Atta girl, I'm proud of you!" he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hearing that made Hash feel emotional.

"As soon as he said that, he goes, 'I'm proud of you,' the waterworks came," she told Today, as Yates added that the moment brought tears to his eyes as well.

As for the future, Hash told Today she hopes to become a professional pilot one day — which she was also asked about by Yates when she was in the air.

"This is a good start," he said at the time. "This is a good story to your legacy, kid."