Veteran Pilot Learns 21-Year-Old Has His Daughter's Name While Helping Her Land Plane in Emergency

"We're going to be just fine, kiddo," Chris Yates told Taylor Hash before she made her emergency landing after the front tire came off her plane

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 02:02 PM

A young pilot found herself in a scary situation after realizing she had to make an emergency landing without part of her landing gear. Now, she'll share a forever bond with the veteran pilot who helped her to safety.

Chris Yates, the former director of aviation at SpaceX, was in the air on Friday when he saw pieces of 21-year-old Taylor Hash's landing gear fall from her plane, according to Today.

"It was definitely the scariest moment I've had, probably in my life," Hash told the outlet of realizing she'd have to land without her front tire.

The young pilot posted on Facebook about making her first solo flight in August. Friday's flight was only her third solo trip, per Today.

As she asked the control tower over the radio how best to make the emergency landing at a small airport in Michigan, the 21-year-old said she was feeling "frantic." Then a stranger helped calm her down.

Yates, who learned over the radio that Hash shares a name with his daughter, did what he could to help settle her nerves so she felt ready to make the landing.

"Taylor, this is Chris," he said while they were in the air, according to audio obtained by Today. "My daughter's name is Taylor and I taught her to fly. We're going to be just fine, kiddo."

Yates then stayed on the radio to provide words of encouragement as she safely made her way to the ground.

"Atta girl, I'm proud of you!" he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hearing that made Hash feel emotional.

"As soon as he said that, he goes, 'I'm proud of you,' the waterworks came," she told Today, as Yates added that the moment brought tears to his eyes as well.

As for the future, Hash told Today she hopes to become a professional pilot one day — which she was also asked about by Yates when she was in the air.

"This is a good start," he said at the time. "This is a good story to your legacy, kid."

Related Articles
abigail zwerner today interview
Va. Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Student Says 'I Try to Stay Positive' in First Interview
Keianna Joe and Andrea Joe
North Carolina Mom Saves Daughter's Life After Suffering Cardiac Arrest: 'Scariest Moment of My Life'
United Airlines Boeing wide body 777-200 aircraft as seen during take off and flying phase
No Injuries Reported After 2 United Airlines Flights Make Contact at Boston Logan International Airport Tarmac
11-Year-Old Twin Boys Help Steer SUV Off the Highway After Mom Has Seizure While Driving
11-Year-Old Twin Brothers Steer SUV Off Ohio Highway After Their Mom Has Seizure While Driving
Teen who made emergency landing speaks out on CBSLA
Teen Pilot Flying Family to Breakfast Makes Emergency Landing, Says He Heard 'Grandma Crying in the Back'
Camila Alves McConaughey's turbulent flight
Matthew & Camila McConaughey's New Flight Brings More Bad Luck After Lufthansa Plane's 'Severe Turbulence'
United Airlines Boeing wide body 777-200 aircraft as seen during take off and flying phase
United Airlines Flight Came Within 800 Ft. of Pacific Ocean After 'Dramatic' Nose Dive
Pilot of Crashed Medical Transport Airplane was a Beloved 'Girl Dad,' Brother Says Courtesy: Michael Walton
Pilot, 46, Killed in Medical Plane Crash Was a Proud 'Girl Dad' to 3 Daughters and Loved Giving Back
Airbus 320 US Airways aircraft hudson
Captain 'Sully' and Passengers Reunite for 'Miracle on the Hudson' Anniversary: 'We're Like Extended Family'
Delta Air Lines
Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Wing Appears to Catch Fire and Plane 'Nose Dived,' Says Passenger
Teen Pilot Ready to Fly Again After Saving Family But His Grandma Isn’t: ‘She Thought That Might Have Been It’
Teen Pilot Ready to Fly Again After Saving Family But His Grandma Isn't: 'She Thought That Might Have Been It'
Tarek El Moussa with his kids
Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know
Daughter Completes Bucket List Her Late Dad Made the Year She Was Born: ‘I Know He’s Proud’. Credit: bacolosphotos.com
Daughter Completes Bucket List Her Late Dad Made the Year She Was Born: 'I Know He's Proud'
Kristina Waters, Kayla, Couple Who Experienced Extreme Turbulence on Hawaii Airlines Flight Got Engaged After Harrowing Ordeal
Couple Gets Engaged Days After Flight to Hawaii That Injured 36: 'Felt Like a Near-Death Experience'
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Baby Son Tristan Had Tongue, Cheek and Lip Tie and Jaundice
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Baby Son Tristan Had Jaundice and Tongue, Cheek and Lip Ties
Misty, Christian, and Lily Kath
Girl, 10, Was at Sleepover When Her Family Was in Fatal Plane Crash: 'She Was Trying to Text and Call'