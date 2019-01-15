Detroit Veteran Rewards Teens Who Found and Returned His Wallet That Was Filled with Cash

When veteran Marc Walsh realized that he lost his wallet in the snow, he thought he’d never see his credit cards, cash or military ID again.

“Really heartbroken, I really didn’t know what to do,” Walsh, a disabled Marine Corps who lives in Detroit told Fox 2 News.

Thankfully, his luck turned around when 14-year-old twin sisters found it on their way to school and made it their mission to get it back to him.

Makhia and Makyla Vincent told the news outlet that when they found it, they thought of their grandfather who was also a veteran.

“I read the veterans card and I was like I would hate if that was my granddad and that happened to him so I knew we had to return it,” Makyla said.

Makhia and Makyla Vincent

When they went to drop it off, Walsh wasn’t home, but a security camera captured their faces. And on Jan. 12, Fox 2 News helped bring the teenagers and Walsh together after he called the news station looking for help.

“I’m so incredibly grateful, so grateful and humbled,” he told them. “It renews my faith in humanity it really does.”

Walsh was so blown away by their good deed, that he decided to give them $200. The sisters told the news outlet that they plan to spend a little bit, but will save most of it.

“I feel really happy and grateful that I could help somebody because I know other people could have kept the money,” Makyla said.