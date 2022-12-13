Veteran and 'Proud' Father of 6 Killed in Crash While Delivering Free Bikes to Kids in Need, Family Says

"I've got people reaching out to me saying, 'Your father changed my son's life for the better,' " said Steven Pringle's son

Published on December 13, 2022 04:43 PM
Steven Pringle
Steven Pringle. Photo: GoFundMe

A veteran and business owner from Michigan was killed in a car accident last month during a trip to Florida to give away free bikes to kids displaced by Hurricane Ian, according to his family.

Steven Pringle, 57, was driving a truck filled with bikes in Punta Gorda on Nov. 23 when the crash occurred, according to The Detroit-Free Press, which ran a profile on his work giving back to the community earlier that month.

His family told the newspaper that after driving through an intersection that was missing a stop sign due to the storm, he was fatally struck by another vehicle.

A public information officer for the Punta Gorda Police Department said that an investigation into the two vehicle crash remains open.

Steven Pringle
Steven Pringle and his girlfriend. GoFundMe

In addition to being remembered as a "proud father" of six and a grandfather to five loved ones say Pringle was committed to making a difference.

"He thrived on helping others which led him to create a business using bikes as therapy," two of his children wrote on a GoFundMe page they created to raise money for his services and to further his charitable efforts to purchase bikes for those in need.

RELATED VIDEO: Girl, 10, Was at Sleepover When Her Family Was in Fatal Plane Crash: 'She Was Trying to Text and Call'

Speaking with The Detroit-Free Press, Pringle previously said that he came up with the idea to start a bike repair shop that gave back to veterans and others in need while he was living in a camper.

On his GoFundMe, his children said he also "donated many bicycles" to children and victims of domestic violence, among others.

"He really wanted to do as much good as he could," daughter Torri Pringle, 39, told The Detroit Free Press.

Speaking with the Free Press, son Jason Pringle said he's been "blown away" by the impact his father made on his community.

"I've got people reaching out to me saying, 'Your father changed my son's life for the better,' " the 38-year-old told the newspaper.

Steven Pringle
Steven Pringle. GoFundMe

At the scene of the crash, a white bicycle was put up as a memorial, per the Associated Press. In addition to his name, the words "may the legend live on" are written on it.

Besides raising money to help cover funeral costs, his family said they hope to be able to "continue his charity work for as long as possible."

"As his children, we want his name and charity work to live on," Torri and Christina Pringle wrote on the fundraising page, which has raised nearly $6,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

In an update earlier this week, Torri wrote that they have been "amazed by all the support."

"It means so much to us," Torri wrote. "We are looking forward to continuing his work and giving smiles to others!"

