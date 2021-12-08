'Selfless' Father of 3 Dies After Falling from Penn. Overpass While Helping Stranded Driver

"He had the brawn of a grizzly bear, but he had the heart of a lion," Tim Baclit's father said of his son

The family of Timothy Baclit is hoping to raise funds for his three children after he fell from a freeway and died while helping a stranded driver this weekend.

Timothy, 41, died in the early morning hours of Dec. 5 when he stopped to help a young motorist who had hit a guardrail while on the I-376 in Hopewell, Pennsylvania, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though details of the incident are unclear, it is believed Timothy somehow ended up falling 27 feet from the freeway's overpass and died from his injuries at the scene, according to The Beaver County Times.

"All we do know is there was an accident," Scott Baclit, Timothy's father, told NBC affiliate WPXI of the accident, which occurred just after 1 a.m.

"Tim and another witness stopped to assist the guy," Scott continued to the outlet. "Tim went around the [backside] of the vehicle to help extract the individual, from what we understand. Stood up on the concrete wall and slipped and fell off the bridge."

Scott added of his son to ABC affiliate WTAE: "If somebody didn't know Tim, and they met him on the street, they would probably hesitate about talking to the guy. He had the brawn of a grizzly bear, but he had the heart of a lion."

The Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment but told the outlet they are still investigating Timothy's death.

RELATED: TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, 19, Dies in Fiery Car Crash After High-Speed Police Chase

On the GoFundMe page, Timothy was remembered as a "hero" who often performed "selfless acts of kindness."

"Tim's Life was taken by an unexpected tragedy through his selfless acts of kindness," the page reads. "Tim's honorable duties will be remembered as a veteran, a father, a son, a brother, but mostly he will be remembered forever, by everyone as a Hero!"

The campaign is hoping to raise money to support the education of Timothy's three children, who are 19, 17, and 14-years-old.

"The thing that is bringing most comfort to his children is that he died a hero," Timothy's stepmother, Mary Ellen Baclit, told WPXI.