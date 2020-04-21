Veteran Breaks Down in Tears After Caregiver Surprises Him with Pillow of His Late Wife's Face

A British war veteran was moved to tears recently after a caregiver at his assisted living facility gave him the best surprise he could’ve ever imagined.

Ken Bembow has been sleeping with a photograph of his beloved wife Aida each night following her death nine months ago, Good Morning Britain reported.

Realizing that sleeping next to a glass frame might not be the best idea, Kia Mariah Tobin, one of his caretakers at Thistleton Lodge in Preston, decided to put a photo of his wife’s face on a pillow and give that to Bembow, 94, to sleep with instead.

Over the weekend, she presented the sweet surprise to Bembow, and the war veteran immediately broke down in tears — a heartwarming moment that has since gone viral after it was captured on video and shared to Thistleton Lodge’s Facebook page.

“We know our residents are missing their loved ones at this time but let’s not forget those who sadly aren’t here with us anymore,” the care facility wrote beside the tear-jerking clip, which has been viewed over 320,000 times.

“Today, one of our lovely staff Kia Mariah Tobin gave Ken a pillow with his beloved wife on who we also cared for,” Thistleton Lodge continued. “Safe to say we all shed a tear with Ken today. Lots of love, your Thistleton Lodge family”

Three days later, the duo appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss how much Tobin’s heartfelt gift meant to Bembow.

“It was so wonderful,” Bembow told the outlet. “I have been sleeping with a picture of my wife for nine months now since she died, and [Tobin] said to me, ‘I don’t like you doing that because it’s glass. You are going to cut yourself.'”

As he recalled the moment his 17-year-old caretaker presented him with the pillow, Bembow couldn’t help but break down in tears.

“It was so touching, it was lovely,” he said. “The most precious thing anyone could ever wish for.”

Bembow, who fought in World War II, explained that he had been married to his wife for 71 years before her passing, and called her “the best little woman in the world.”

“She was the most loving, caring, beautiful wife anyone could wish to have,” he told GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. “She never did a thing wrong in her life.”

He also noted that he and his wife never wanted to live in a care facility, but Thistleton Lodge turned out to be “the most wonderful place in the world” with “excellent” staff members.

For Tobin, who said she moved into Thistleton Lodge two weeks ago in an effort to prevent the residents from contracting coronavirus, the gesture was nothing more than a simple way to put a smile on Bembow’s face.

“It was amazing. It was just so rewarding, as well, because for something that doesn’t cost a lot… [and] for something so small, it made him so happy,” she told GMB. “Everyone was so emotional about it.”

“Every morning and every night when I would go into him, I said, ‘You’re still cuddling that photo?’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, she’s watching me every night'” Tobin recalled. “I thought that was a lot better than hugging a photo frame.”

Added Bembow of his thoughtful caretaker: “She made me the happiest man in the world.”