Vermont Woman Has Dog's 'Ninja Moves' to Thank for Helping Save Her from Bear Attack

A Vermont woman’s Jack Russell terrier stood up to a black bear on her behalf — and they both survived

August 26, 2022
Jack Russell terrier
Never underestimate the power of a dog with moves.

A 61-year-old woman in Vermont says she has her small dog to thank for saving her from a black bear attack, according to a news release by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

Susan Lee told officials she was walking on her own property in Strafford on Aug. 20, with her two dogs, a Jack Russell terrier and a labradoodle. Quickly after she heard a noise, a black bear charged her, and she tripped over a stone wall.

"She then felt pain on her upper left leg and realized the bear was on top of her and had bitten her," officials wrote.

Fortunately, that's when her Jack Russell terrier stepped in to save the day.

"Ms. Lee stated that her Jack Russel terrier intervened by barking at the bear, which got off her and appeared to focus on the dog," officials wrote. "Ms. Lee stated that she got up and retreated down the trail, followed by her terrier."

She immediately called 911 and was later transported to Gifford Medical Center. Authorities said in the news release that her injuries were not life-threatening, and she was released after her bites and scratches were treated.

As for the dog, an official said the pooch protected Lee while avoiding any harm by performing "some ninja moves," according to USA Today.

"If I were to predict what would have happened if the dog wasn't there, the bear may have caused more damage to her," Game Warden Sgt. Jeffrey Whipple told the outlet. "But most likely, when she was knocked down and was out of the fight, the bear would have got off of her and retreated."

Wildlife officials attempted to locate the bear, which they suspect is a mother with cubs, but could not, according to the press release. They believe that the bear was attacking out of surprise in an attempt to protect its young.

"Bear attacks are extremely rare in Vermont," said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Bear Biologist Jaclyn Comeau, adding that the department has records of only three prior bear attacks in the state.

"However, at this time of year black bears are moving in family units and mothers will be protective of their cubs," the official wrote. "If confronted by a bear it is essential to remain calm and back away slowly, and to fight back immediately if attacked."

Vermonters are used to living with wildlife, even having one of the densest black bear populations in the country. According to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department website, there is approximately one bear for every three square miles.

They offer tips on "Living with Black Bears," which states that you should never feed a bear, and that "It is your responsibility to avoid attracting bears. Bears are wild animals that belong in their natural habitat—the forest."

Local wildlife officials urge anyone who sees or encounters a black bear in Vermont to contact their nearest Fish & Wildlife office or local state game warden, "prior to taking any control action on their own."

