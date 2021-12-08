"Their special night to remember quickly became the nightmare that we are enduring right now," family said of losing Kelsey Couture, 7, and Kyriana Couture, 10

Sisters, 7 and 10, Killed After Being Ejected from Truck in Rollover Crash: 'Two Precious Angels'

A Vermont community is mourning the deaths of two young girls who were tragically killed in a crash on Sunday.

Kelsey Couture, 7, and Kyriana Couture, 10, died after being ejected from their father's truck in a rollover crash on a highway near Littleton, New Hampshire, according to the Boston Globe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police responded to the crash at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 5, New Hampshire State Police wrote in a press release. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities determined that while driving, Jordan Couture, 36, lost control of his pickup truck, which "began to slide sideways and eventually began rolling over, ejecting two of the passengers," police said.

"The two juvenile female passengers in the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene," police wrote.

Littleton Fire Rescue Captain Chad Miller said in a separate statement that "several bystanders" also rushed to help the children, "without hesitation or regard for their own safety."

"Our Police Officers and Firefighters faced a tremendously difficult scene and worked seamlessly together to give these children the best possible chance of surviving," he said.

Couture suffered "minor injuries" in the crash, and was transported to a local hospital, New Hampshire police said.

All aspects of the crash, including the cause, are currently under investigation. When reached by PEOPLE, New Hampshire Police said there was no new information to release.

The two girls were on their way home after traveling to Boston that day for a meet-and-greet with one of their favorite YouTube stars, Piper Rockelle, family members told the Boston Globe.

"This special day that they shared should have been a day for them to talk about for years to come," read a message on a GoFundMe set up to help cover funeral costs for the family.

"However, on that fateful day tragedy struck, and our precious daughters were taken from us way too soon," the message continued. "Their special night to remember quickly became the nightmare that we are enduring right now."

RELATED VIDEO: Teacher Killed in Crash Months After Husband Died of COVID, Leaving Behind 6-Month-Old Daughter

Kyriana was remembered as the "most thoughtful, empathetic, sassy, little girl you could ever meet," aunt Samantha Firth told the Globe.

"She could make anyone laugh, anyone smile, and make anyone feel better," Firth added.

Meanwhile, Kelsey "enjoyed dancing with her big sister, riding her bike, and spending time with her siblings, and especially her nana," family wrote on the GoFundMe.

"Kelsey was my little unicorn, that's what I always called her because she was always the life of the party," her mom, Jessica Gokey, told NBC affiliate WPTZ.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kyriana and Kelsey, who were half siblins, were also mourned by members of their school community.

"It is with a great deal of sadness that I am informing you of the death of two of our students," Milton School District Superintendent Amy Rex wrote in a letter, according to the Globe.

"This tragic event has affected our entire school community," Rex added. "As with any untimely death, we are shocked and saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the family."

Reflecting on the death of the "two precious angels," GoFundMe organizer Richard Firth wrote that "they both still had so much love to give and life to live."

"Their absence has already left a void in the hearts of many, including their parents, sibling(s), grandparents, aunts, uncles, and many cousins and friends," Firth added.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised over $36,000, exceeding its original goal of $20,000.

Family members told WPTZ that they also hope to use the money to start a foundation to help cover the cost of dance classes for children.