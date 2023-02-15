Vermont Man's Book Becomes a Bestseller 10 Years After Its Release — Thanks to His Daughter's TikTok

Stone Maidens was published in November 2012, about 14 years after Lloyd Devereux Richards began writing the thriller that's now a best-selling sensation

By
Published on February 15, 2023 03:59 PM
Stone Maidens by Lloyd Devereux Richards
Photo: Thomas & Mercer; Amazon

Good things come to those who wait — especially if TikTok has a say in it.

Lloyd Devereux Richards is now a bestselling author more than a decade after publishing his first novel, a thriller titled Stone Maidens.

But the road to publishing success was an arduous one for the 74-year-old father of three from Vermont, until his daughter hatched a plan to get his book the attention she felt it deserved, according to The Washington Post.

Stone Maidens was published by Thomas & Mercer in Nov. 2012, about 14 years after Lloyd began writing the book, the paper reported.

The book was reportedly inspired by a series of crimes that occurred in the mid-1970s while Lloyd attended law school at Indiana University

Unfortunately for Lloyd, Stone Maidens did not gain much traction among readers when it was initially released. But his 40-year-old daughter wasn't about to give up on her father's dream.

Earlier this month, Marguerite Richards made the decision to start a TikTok account on her father's behalf with the goal of promoting his novel.

"It was such a great book, and I knew how important it was to him," Marguerite, 40, told the Post, later adding, "I thought maybe it's just because nobody knows about the book."

Lloyd was skeptical at the time, but Marguerite was adamant that it would work. And she was right.

The first TikTok she created about her father's story was viewed more than 43 million times, and received more than 9.6 million likes.

"He's so happy even though sales aren't great," she wrote in the clip. "I'd love for him to get some sales."

Since then, Stone Maidens has sold out on Amazon and reached No. 1 on the site's bestseller list, according to the Post's report.

Marguerite shared her father's reaction to his success on TikTok, as well. In a second video, which has been liked more than 1.4 million times, Lloyd is left speechless in the clip as he pores over the praise.

"Oh my gosh," he says in the clip, to which his daughter responds, "I love you dad!"

After the two embrace, Lloyd tells his daughter, "Thank you."

The last several days have been a whirlwind for the author. Lloyd reflected on his sudden success earlier this week in another TikTok video posted by his daughter.

"These last couple of days, I can't understand it," he says while the pair drink milkshakes in celebration. "I feel blessed, you know?"

Lloyd is not done writing, either. In fact, he has been working on a sequel for nearly five years, according to The Washington Post.

Speaking with the paper, Lloyd said he owes his current success to his daughter.

"I'm grateful. I'm very happy," he said. "I just can't believe it."

