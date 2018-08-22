'Scary' 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Venezuela is Area's 'Largest Historic Event' in Centuries

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake rocked Venezuela on Tuesday after hitting off the coast near Yaguaraparo in a disaster authorities have called the “largest historic event” since 1900, reports say.

No injuries or deaths were reported, but the quake caused structural damage to many buildings in the South American country, Venezuela’s Interior Ministry said, according to CNN. The quake was felt as far away as Bogota, Colombia, the Associated Press reported.

In Venezuela, the earthquake damaged supermarkets and sent concrete falling from the Tower of David skyscraper in Caracas, which was under construction, according to the AP.

Venezuelans after the earthquake Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Trinidad experienced power outages, and Colombia’s El Dorado International Airport in Bogota was closed temporarily as authorities inspected for runway damage, the site reported.

“This is the largest historic event within 250 km of this location in the 20th and 21st centuries,” the U.S. Geological Survey said on its website. “All prior damaging earthquakes in this region have been shallow.”

The scariest moment of my life. These videos are from Trinidad🇹🇹6.9 from a earthquake that happened of the coast of Venezuela🇻🇪7.0. Felt it here in Grenada🇬🇩. pic.twitter.com/nS8fNqU2gV — Naturally Spicy (@Elle65139922) August 21, 2018

One person wrote on Twitter that they felt the effects of the quake in the Caribbean country of Grenada, calling it, “the scariest moment of my life.”

Marisela Lopez told the AP that she was with her daughter in downtown Caracas when the earthquake hit.

“We felt something strong and they told everyone to run,” she recalled to the outlet.

Civil Protection workers after the earthquake Ariana Cubillos/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Prelim M7.3 Earthquake near the coast of Venezuela Aug-21 21:31 UTC, updates https://t.co/RuBMC5s7KH — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) August 21, 2018

Néstor Luis Reverol, the Venezuelan interior minster, asked on Twitter that people remain calm, The Guardian noted. Edwin Rojas, Sucre’s governor, reportedly said, “All of the state’s 15 municipalities … felt a big impact but thank God there are no victims to mourn and no damage.”