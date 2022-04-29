Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Prepares to Compete in Miss California USA Pageant: 'Smiling and Tearing Up'

Raquel Leviss said it could be her last pageant and called the realization "bittersweet"

Raquel Leviss is nearing the end of her state pageant career.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Vanderpump Rules star said it's "bittersweet" to prepare for the Miss California USA pageant knowing it could be her last.

Leviss, 27, began her caption by saying she had just finished a photoshoot for the upcoming competition.

"I just wrapped my last ever Miss California USA headshot❕Its so bittersweet knowing this will be the last time I compete in a state pageant," she said. "Fingers crossed that it won't be my very last pageant ever and that I will have the opportunity to represent California on the Miss USA stage 🤞🏼"

She also reflected on the role of pageants in her life, including how they helped her build confidence.

"You may know me as 'the pageant girl' but my one wish is to debunk the stereotype that comes to mind," she added. "Through this experience I've met some of the most kindhearted girls who truly want to leave a positive impact on our world."

"The two things I have always strived for, as I competed on and off throughout the years of my young adult life, were self-improvement and building confidence," she added. "Looking back at the times I did compete, I truly see such a beautiful transformation and I owe a lot of that to pageantry."

Leviss recognized how pageantry has been a good outlet for her.

"I am so proud of the woman I have become. My thoughts and opinions are not only important but they are kind and beautiful," she wrote.

Raquel Leviss Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

"A unique perspective is meant to be shared," she continued. "If you have self doubt, try to understand why you're seeking approval from others. Then turn around and give your younger self the validation that you have always deserved."

The reality star ended the caption with a bit about her current emotions: "Smiling and tearing up."

Leviss' engagement to another VPR star, James Kennedy, ended last year. After their breakup in December, she revealed the reason for the split included falling out of love.