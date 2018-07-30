Van Driver Fired After Being Caught Purposefully Driving Through Puddles to Splash Pedestrians

A van driver has been fired after a video, which seemingly showed the individual purposefully driving through puddles to splash pedestrians, was shared online.

In a dashcam video posted on YouTube last week, an individual driving a Black & McDonald van can be seen soaking three different sets of people on a street near the University of Ottawa. In each instance, the van can be seen veering over towards the sidewalk whenever there are people walking by.

According to the video’s timestamp, the incident took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. local time on July 27.

As of Monday, the clip has been viewed over 900K times.

The van driver’s former employer Black & McDonald issued a statement on Sunday about the incident, which they described as “unacceptable.”

“We apologize to everyone impacted by the recent incident in Ottawa of unacceptable driving by one of our van drivers,” the company wrote in a message shared on Facebook, adding that their employee had since been fired.

“We want to reassure the public that safety is our #1 priority. This is an isolated incident and the individual is no longer employed with Black & McDonald,” they continued.

Sgt. Mark Gatien with the Ottawa Police also confirmed that the driver had been fired in a statement shared on social media on Sunday.

“Update on the Van Splashing Incident. I would like to thank Black & MacDonald Ottawa Div. for their quick and decisive action in this matter. The driver of this van has been terminated from the company,” he wrote.

On Monday, a spokesperson with the Ottawa Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that no charges have been filed against the van driver.

“The matter has been looked at and we are not charging the person,” the spokesperson explained.

“We consider the file now closed,” Gatien said on Sunday, according to the Ottawa Sun. “The outcome from the employer we feel is enough of a lesson learned for him and your readers and viewers.”