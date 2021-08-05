Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety has put the immediate death toll at 11 people dead with at least 13 passengers injured

At Least 11 People Dead, More Than a Dozen Others Injured After Van Crashes on Texas Highway

At least 11 people are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on Wednesday at a remote highway in Texas, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on U.S. 281 near Encino, when a van carrying 24 passengers lost control on a curve and hit a utility pole, Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KRIS-TV.

The van, which was not involved in a pursuit at the time, then crashed into a stop sign, Brandley said.

The injured passengers were reportedly taken to Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi for treatment.

Brandley has put the immediate death toll at 11 people dead with at least 13 passengers injured.

According to Brooks County Sheriff Urbino "Benny" Martinez, the van was only designed to hold 15 passengers and was top-heavy when it tipped over on the curve, KRGV reported.

Martinez told the outlet that he believes the passengers were migrants.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Brooks County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.