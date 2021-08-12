"Where the woman's minivan was first struck, if that had been just six inches over... we'd be talking about fatalities," said Sgt. Spencer Cannon

Woman and 4 Children Under Age 10 Injured After Their Minivan Collides with Train

A woman and four children are lucky to be alive after their minivan was struck by a train in Utah, according to authorities.

The Utah County's Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Wednesday, explaining that it occurred at a railroad crossing near Mapleton that does not have any lights or crossing arms and is only controlled by a stop sign.

Police said the driver of a minivan — only identified as a woman from Alpine — was heading westbound and crossing the track when her vehicle was struck by a southbound Union Pacific train.

The woman had four children inside the van, all of whom were under the age of 10, according to authorities.

All four suffered minor injuries, while the woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including some to her pelvic area, Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County's Sheriff's Office confirmed in a follow-up video.

van collides with train The damage of the minivan | Credit: utah county sheriff

While recording from the site of the crash, Cannon showed exactly where the minivan was struck and the debris scrapes on the road, noting that things could've turned out differently had the woman's vehicle been closer to the track.

"This can be a game of inches — and I apologize for referring to it as a game, it's not a game — but you can see right here where the woman's minivan was first struck," he explained. "If that had been just six inches over... we would probably be having a completely different discussion right now. We'd be talking about fatalities, that's the reality of it."

"While [the woman] has serious injuries and will be recovering for a while, she is very fortunate this was not worse," he added.

van collides with train The spot where the minivan ended up after being struck by the train | Credit: utah county sheriff

Cannon also confirmed that the driver and children were all "properly restrained" and that the train did have a "loud" warning horn.

At this time, the cause of the collision remains unknown. It's also unclear if anyone on the train was injured during the incident.

"In situations like this, we often aren't able to get those details from a driver if they are seriously injured," Cannon wrote in the Facebook post's comment section.

The sergeant said they are investigating the incident and noted that it's the second non-fatal injury accident they've had in the area within the last year.

Before ending his video, Cannon emphasized the importance of abiding by stop signs and being cautious on the road, especially near railroad crossings.

"I can't stress enough how important it is to stop completely at a stop sign," he said in the clip. "When you get to a railroad crossing, stop means stop."

"You can't be too careful. When you get to a stop sign, stop all the way, take half a second to look both ways to see if it's clear and safe to proceed," he added. "Take those things seriously."