Utah Teen Dies After She Was Hit by a Pickup Truck While Walking to School: 'The Light of Our Life'

Lilly Warren's loved ones expressed gratitude for hospital staff and first responders' "lifesaving care," which allowed her to "survive one more day" so they could say goodbye

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on October 28, 2022 04:33 PM
Lilly Warren, died of injuries she suffered when she was hit by a truck while walking to school
Photo: GoFundMe

A 17-year-old girl has died after being hit by a pickup truck while walking to school.

Lilly Warren, a high school senior at Springville High in Utah, was struck Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m., The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help pay medical bills, Warren "was resuscitated at the scene" but "suffered multiple injuries, including a severe traumatic brain injury."

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died the following day, according to the Tribune.

"The light of our life, Lilly Warren, passed away peacefully at Utah Valley Hospital surrounded by her family after succumbing to her injuries from the tragic accident on Canyon Road in Springville, Utah," reads an update on the GoFundMe page.

"We are so grateful to all of the witnesses, first responders, bystanders, and Utah Valley Hospital staff who rendered lifesaving care to Lilly and helped her to survive one more day so that we could all be gathered around her and let her know how much she is loved before she passed," the post continues.

The incident occurred Tuesday while Warren was crossing S. Canyon Road, a few blocks away from her school, KSL-TV reported, noting that the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

The GoFundMe organizer said in a statement that "her accident has impacted her younger brothers and so many of her family, friends, classmates, and every person that Lilly met and made immediate friends with."

"We had an amazing day with some reassuring hand squeezes that let us all know that Lilly could hear us," said the organizer, who added that her loved ones' "hearts go out to the driver and his family who are also grieving at this time."

"Lilly will live on through organ donation," they added, "and will bless the lives of other families who have waited for their own miracle."

