Utah Snowboarder Dies in Avalanche That He Unintentionally Triggered

A snowboarder who unwittingly triggered an avalanche in Utah this weekend has died.

Matt Tauszik, a 45-year-old chef in Salt Lake City, passed away after being buried in three feet of snow in the back country near a Park City ski resort, the Summit County Sheriff said.

The accident happened on Sunday, after Tauszik left the Canyons Village of Park City via the backcountry exit gate at the top of the 9,990-foot lift to access the Dutch Draw slope, the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) said.

When Tauszik was part of the way down, near the Conehead area of the slope, he triggered the avalanche and was caught up in the onslaught of snow that ended up killing him, the UAC’s report said.

The area where Tauszik was killed is steep, rocky and avalanche-prone, according to the UAC. In fact, another avalanche happened nearby on Friday, though no fatalities were reported from that day.

Tauszik had been snowboarding alone, the Summit County Sheriff said. On the day he was out, the UAC forecasted a “considerable danger” for avalanches, with cloudy weather in the single digits and light wind.

“The man who died in the backcountry #avalanche has been identified as 45 year old Matt Tauszik of Salt Lake City. Our prayers are with the Tauszik Family during this difficult time,” a tweet from Sheriff Justin Martinez on Monday read, confirming his identity.

“We are saddened by the loss of our Executive Chef Matt Tauszik,” the snowboarder’s employer, the Thistle & Thyme restaurant at the University Park Marriott, wrote on Facebook on Monday.

“His leadership, smile and creativity will be missed. Our hearts go out to his wife and son. We find solace knowing Matt passed doing something he loved.”

“He was a talented and creative chef that lived and breathed food,” said the University Park Marriott’s food and beverage director Jason Talcott, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.

“He died pursuing one of his passions,” Talcott added, saying that Tauszik was also a passionate mountain biker. “In that, I find some solace.”