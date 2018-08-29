Newlyweds Killed in Car Crash Going to Honeymoon: 'An Adventure Together' They Hadn't 'Planned'

A Utah couple who tied the knot just earlier this month were tragically killed in a car crash while traveling to their honeymoon vacation in Canada over the weekend.

Amy Moffat, 28, and Stephen Graham, 30, were driving to Whistler, Canada, to celebrate their marriage when the new bride fell asleep behind the wheel, Washington State Patrol officers confirmed to FOX 13.

Officers told The Spokesman that Moffat, of Provo, Utah, and Graham were both wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. The couple was six miles east of Prosser, Washington, around 7:30 p.m. local time when Moffat’s Ford F150 pickup drifted to the left. Moffat then overcorrected and the pickup rolled.

The pair’s friend, Spencer Luczak — who was driving behind the newlyweds — told FOX 13 that when the truck first began to roll, it lifted off the ground “and was high enough where both the passenger and I had to look up through the windshield to see the truck above us, and then I slowed down just in time because it landed right in our path.”

When he quickly got to the car, Luczak said it was obvious the couple didn’t survive the accident.

Washington State Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Brandon Wilding

Two days after their August 11 wedding, Moffat wrote in a public Facebook post that “this weekend I felt like the luckiest girl in the world.”

“For a few reasons, Stephen and I decided to be married in an intimate civil ceremony with our immediate families, just beneath the peaks of Utah’s Wasatch mountains. Beside a babbling summer creek, Stephen and I, in joyful disbelief, united our lives together and became husband and wife,” she wrote.

“I can’t tell you how much I love this man. I’ve never felt more loved, or have been treated more like a queen, than by anyone else in my life. Stephen is more than I could’ve ever asked for in a partner, in a lover, in a best friend. For now our marriage is until death do us part. But soon enough we can go to a temple of God and have our marriage sealed for eternity.”

Moffat’s uncle, Rex Bosen, told Fox 13 that his niece and Graham were madly in love.

“You could just see the twinkle in her eye, the smile in her face. It was the happiest I’ve seen her in years,” he told the outlet.

Moffat’s cousin, Aubree Bosen, added to Fox 13 that “it’s really hard because you want so much for them, but I think the fact that they were together, and they were happy, and they were going on an adventure, it summarizes their life together.”

“I think they’re still on an adventure together and it’s just not what they planned,” she said.

Alyssa Kent — a high school classmate of Moffat from Agoura Hills, California — says Moffat “was always cheerful, had a smile on her face and was the first person to help a friend in need.”

“She was a loving daughter, sister and friend who always put others before herself,” Kent recalls. “Whether we were at prom, school or just hanging out at someone’s house, Amy was always so lighthearted and fun to be around.”