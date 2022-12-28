Utah Mountain Climber Says He Feared Death While Falling 40 Feet from 'Finger of Fate'

"All the weight on that left foot, all the ice just sheared off the rock," described Tim Thompson of the incident while ice climbing near Bridal Veil Falls on Monday morning

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Published on December 28, 2022 07:28 PM

A mountain climber is recalling his near-death experience after falling 40 feet from a Utah climbing route known as the Finger of Fate.

Speaking to ABC affiliate KTVX, 29-year-old Tim Thompson said he is thankful to be alive after the incident.

"'Hopefully I don't die' was the first thought that went through my mind," he told the outlet.

On Monday morning, Thompson — who recently became a new father — embarked on an ice-climbing adventure with a friend near Bridal Veil Falls.

As Thompson climbed to the peak, he lost his footing when a chunk of ice broke away from the mountain.

"All the weight on that left foot, all the ice just sheared off the rock," explained Thompson, whose life was likely saved after he landed on a snowy ledge.

"In my mind, I probably would've made the same decision again any other time, which was a bit of a startling thing — thinking that you're totally safe and solid and then having that happen," he said.

Thompson's companion quickly called for help, and Dustin Lyons, one of Thompson's friends, was one of the people who responded.

"I grabbed all my stuff and drove up here as quick as I could," Lyons told the outlet. "Our ice climbing community here in Utah, I mean, we'll rally for anybody."

Around 50 people and multiple agencies were ultimately involved in the mission to get Thompson to safety, all while temperatures began to rise, according to Utah County Search and Rescue.

"Conditions were deteriorating, the ice becomes less cohesive, and rocks start to fall," said Corey Cluff, a team member of Search and Rescue, per KTVX.

RELATED VIDEO: Buffalo Woman Saves Life of Disabled Man with Severe Frostbite: 'This Man Is Not About to Die'

Thompson suffered "a badly broken arm and back" due to the fall, according to a GoFundMe campaign that was established to help pay for his medical bills.

Despite the horrifying episode, Thompson is not ready to give up on the activity and encourages other climbers to pay attention to safety.

"A lot of people, I think, would have something like this deter them from doing it," Thompson said. "But it's something I'm so passionate about and love that I think you truly can make it safe."

