Utah Mom Called 911 When Hungry Baby Needed Formula — and Police Officers Brought It to Her

Image zoom Getty Images

Police officers in Highland, Utah, recently helped out a mother who had a baby formula emergency.

Shannon Bird, who is a mother of five, called 911 just after 2:00 a.m. local time after realizing she wasn’t able to feed her hungry 6-week-old baby, according to KSL-TV. The outlet reported that Bird’s husband was out of town, and she didn’t have any formula in the house because she usually breastfeeds.

“She was screaming. I called my husband and we were brainstorming. I started calling neighbors and teenagers in the area and my little brother and no one was awake,” Bird told KSL-TV.

“I’ve been calling neighbors and no one will answer,” Bird reportedly said on the 911 call, which was obtained by KSL-TV. “I’ve never been in this predicament ever. My milk just literally dried out. This is my fifth kid and this has never happened.”

Officers with the Lone Peak Police Department responded to the call, and picked up a gallon of milk on their way to Bird’s home. Once they arrived, and realized the baby was too young for regular milk, they headed back out for formula, KSL-TV reported.

“We’ll leave this with you,” Officer Brett Wagstaff says in body-camera footage, according to KSL-TV. “We’ll be right back with some formula for your baby — she’s adorable.”

Wagstaff and Officer Konner Gabbitas returned with the baby formula, and didn’t let Bird pay them for it. “That’s the same stuff we gave my daughter when she was first born, so hopefully it doesn’t upset her stomach,” Wagstaff reportedly told Bird.

RELATED: Mother Admits She Once Judged Stay-at-Home Moms — But Tearfully Reveals, ‘I Get It Now’

After news of the good deed went viral, the Lone Peak Police Department praised Wagstaff and Gabbitas on Facebook, writing, “So very proud of our Officers and their dedication to duty.“

Bird told KSL-TV that she was shocked by the gesture, explaining that she had originally called the police in order to have them protect her kids at home while she went out to buy the formula herself.

“I’ve never not had food for my newborn,” she told the outlet. “It was really scary for me.”