Utah Mayor Brent Taylor Killed in Afghanistan: 'His Loss Will Be Felt for Years to Come'

Brent Taylor, a Utah mayor and Army National Guard major, was tragically killed in Afghanistan over the weekend, the Associated Press reported. He was 39.

Taylor, a father of seven, was on his fourth deployment to the Middle East. He had taken a leave of absence from his role as North Ogden’s mayor (a city north of Salt Lake City) for a year and was expected to return in January 2019, the outlet said.

On Saturday, officials confirmed that the military intelligence officer was fatally shot by one of the local Afghans he was training. Taylor reportedly died from the injuries he suffered as a result of the small arms fire, the AP reports said. His attacker was later killed by Afghan forces.

Taylor, who had been a Utah mayor since 2013, had previously served two tours in Iraq and was currently on his second tour in Afghanistan.

For his most recent trip, the father of seven was sent to work with an advisory team and train the Afghan national army, while also increasing their combat numbers, Major General Jefferson S. Burton, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, told the AP.

“He was with folks he was helping and training. That’s what’s so painful about this. It’s bitter,” he said. “I do believe that Major Taylor felt he was among friends, with people he was working with.”

Heartbroken that we lost one of our own today. @UTNationalGuard pic.twitter.com/SHFf5qmACU — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) November 4, 2018

Following Taylor’s passing, Utah Governor Gary Herbert released a statement on Twitter and spoke to Taylor’s leadership, patriotism, and bravery.

“I am heartbroken at the news that we lost one of our own today in Afghanistan and feel completely humbled by the service and the ultimate sacrifice offered by this brave and selfless soldier,” he wrote.

I am heartbroken at the loss of Major Brent Taylor. Our deepest condolences and constant prayers are with his wife Jennie, his children and the entire Taylor family. All of Utah mourns with you. pic.twitter.com/Ib9oysyDCN — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) November 4, 2018

Gov. Herbert also spoke at a Utah National Guard headquarters news conference shortly after and called Taylor “the personification of love of God, family, and country,” the New York Times reported.

At the conference, the governor claimed that he tried to dissuade Taylor from returning to Afghanistan but the Major was adamant. Taylor explained that he had his wife Jennie’s support, liked the Afghans and believed he would be able to help the area and locals, according to the NYT.

Brent Taylor Brent Taylor/Facebook

Taylor leaves behind his wife Jennie, as well as the couple’s seven children: Megan, 13, Lincoln, 11, Alex, 9, Jacob 7, Ellie, 5, Jonathan, 2, and Caroline, 11 months, according to the NYT.

Prior to his departure, hundreds of the city’s 17,000 residents lined the street to bid farewell to their mayor, as he and his family were escorted by police around North Ogden, the outlet reported.

His remains are expected to arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Tuesday morning, ABC said. At this time, it is unclear if there are any plans for a service or memorial.

Since his passing, many have spoken out on social media and paid tribute to the fallen Major. Most notably, Afghan national army pilot Abdul Rahman Rahmani, who served alongside Taylor penned an emotional letter to his wife and remembered the “loving, caring, and compassionate man” who helped change his views on family, his wife, and democracy. “I gained a great deal of knowledge from him and I am a better person for having met him,” he wrote in the note shared to Twitter. Dear Mrs. Taylor,

Maj Taylor was my friend. I wrote this letter for his family.

I hope this little contribution eases your pain. Note: this letter was sent to his physical add by one my American mentors. I tried to email too but I failed to find her email. pic.twitter.com/28nH7o4W6D — Abdul Rahman Rahmani (@rahmanrahmanee) November 5, 2018 RELATED: Baby Born After Father Was Killed in Action Poses for Family Photo with Soldiers from Dad’s Unit “I am writing this letter to you about a man whom I considered a close friend, and whom I dearly loved,” he wrote. “A leader; one who was the first to volunteer for any tough assignment.” “Never stop telling [your kids] what a great man their father was, he was a true patriot. He died on our soil but he died for the success of freedom and democracy in both of our countries,” Rahmani added. Other political leaders, including Utah Senator Orrin Hatch and Senate candidate Mitt Romney, added to the social media tributes of the Mayor.