Utah Man Dies After Falling from a 'Significant Height' Near the Peak of Mountain

Image zoom Squaw Peak Getty

A 43-year-old Utah man tragically fell to his death near the peak of Squaw Mountain.

At around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the Provo Police Department received an alarming call about a hiker being stuck on a rock face.

The call had come from the man’s friend, Provo Police said in a statement shared on Twitter.

Utah County Search and Rescue responded to the incident and found that the man’s GPS coordinates showed he was in Rock Canyon, police said.

They promptly began emergency rescue efforts and found the hiker, but it was too late.

“Utilizing the UHP helicopter, the remains of the hiker were located,” Provo Police said on Twitter. “Preliminary investigations showed the male fell from a significant height.”

“He was alone just up in the canyon hiking,” Sgt. Nisha King with Provo police told Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

“I don’t have the specific height that he fell from, but I do know it was a very significant height,” King told the outlet. “Originally we received a report that he was just below the flag, which as you can see is extremely treacherous.”

RELATED: Missing Hawaiian Hiker Found Dead 5 Days After Yoga Teacher Located Alive: ‘He Is Our Sunshine’

Our Search and Rescue responded. Utilizing the UHP helicopter, the remains of the hiker were located. Preliminary investigations showed the male fell from a significant height. The hiker was identified as a 43 year old Provo resident. — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) July 30, 2019

After locating the man’s body, emergency responders were able to remove his remains thanks to the Utah Highway Patrol, Fox 13 reported.

“It was actually very helpful that we had the UHP helicopter to come and assist us. That’s actually how the remains of this gentleman were removed from the mountain,” King said.

RELATED: Arizona Woman, 69, Missing for 5 Days in the Mojave Desert After Going Hiking with Husband

In wake of the man’s horrifying death, King is warning the public to be cautious of taking on the excursion.

“Total round trip, you’re looking at a five-hour hike,” King said to Fox 13 of Rock Canyon. “It’s beautiful, but you want to be prepared. Know what your skill level is. Wear the appropriate footwear.”

The hiker’s name has not yet been revealed to the public.