Utah Man, 19, Found Dead By Family Half a Mile from Car that Slid Off the Road and Into a Ditch

A young man has been found dead in Utah nearly half a mile away from where his car was found several hours earlier.

The body of Samuel Slade, 19, of Layton, was located Wednesday nearly 10 hours after his 2018 Honda Civic was found in a ditch off SR-13, Utah's Department of Public Safety said in a press release on Thursday.

The car reportedly "slid off the road into a ditch," but only suffered "minimal damage," Utah DPS said.

Troopers responded to the crash scene around 1:30 a.m. local time, but Utah DPS said that "no occupants were found at the scene" when they arrived.

When troopers contacted the owner about having the car towed, one of Slade's family members said the young man "should have been driving the car" and was unaware of where he was.

Troopers were unable to contact Slade, but returned to their duties after it was determined through conversations with family, the DPS said, that Slade was possibly at an acquaintance's residence.

However, family members reached out to law enforcement later that morning and said Slade "had not returned home" following the crash.

A family member found Slade's body a short time later, according to the press release.

An investigation into Wednesday's incident is ongoing, according to Utah DPS.

The department said road conditions were slick Wednesday evening, and that visibility was low "due to the severe weather."

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Slade family for their loss," the department said in Thursday's press release.