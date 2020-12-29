Officials said a group of homeless individuals heard the hiker yelling after his fall and called 911

Utah Hiker Rescued After Falling Over 100 Feet from Mountain, Getting Stuck on Ledge for 5 Hours

A Utah hiker was rescued after a traumatic fall over the weekend thanks to the help of a group passing by.

On Sunday, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said that a 29-year-old male was hiking near Ensign Peak when he fell over 100 feet and was left stranded on a cliff with injuries to his pelvis and leg.

"Somewhere along that hike, he misstepped, got too close to the edge and took a slide and tumble halfway down the cliff base into the rock quarry," Batallion Chief Mark Bednarik of Salt Lake City Fire Department told NBC affiliate KSL.

While falling, the hiker — who was not identified by authorities — lost his phone, leaving him unable to call for help. After five hours on the ledge, a camp of homeless individuals passing by heard him yelling out for help and called 911, authorities told KSL.

A rescue team responded to the scene and was able to lower him from the cliff, the fire department said.

"We were able to find a solid tree and some rocks to hook up to, and we lowered rescuers down to him," Bednarik said to KSL. "He couldn’t move. He was stranded on that ledge with injuries to his legs and pelvis."

Officials are now issuing a warning to other hikers to always have a security plan in place in case of emergencies.