Utah Grandma, 56, Serving as Surrogate for Son Whose Wife Had a Hysterectomy: 'Most Beautiful Thing'

At 56, Nancy Hauck will soon experience something truly unique — she will give birth to her own granddaughter.

Nancy, from Utah, is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his wife, Cambria, 30, the family told SWNS.

Jeff and Cambria — who are already parents to 3-year-old twins, Vera and Ayva, and 11-month-old siblings Diseal and Luka — struggled with infertility for years before they could conceive, they told the news agency. She went on to have "lots of complications with the birth of her twin boys" Diseal and Luka.

Though the couple hoped to have a fifth child, Cambria's hysterectomy following the traumatic birth of their twins in September of last year left them with few options.

That's when Nancy stepped in.

"I just suddenly had a feeling a few months after that I should offer to do it," said Nancy, who is married to Jeff's father, 59-year-old Jason. "I told my son, and he teared up and was shocked — I hadn't even told my husband at that point. But he was really supportive."

Jeff told SWNS that his mother's decision brought so much happiness to their lives.

"I felt grateful to have such a selfless and loving mom that was willing to make that kind of sacrifice for my family," Jeff said.

He added: "Having experienced over four years of infertility treatments, I knew how complicated the process can be and doubted that it was possible for her to carry a baby for us, but I was very moved that she would even offer."

Nancy told SWNS that to her "surprise," doctors told her she was in healthy enough condition to become a surrogate and she began hormone treatment in January 2022. Within weeks, she became pregnant with the fertilized embryos from Jeff and Cambria.

"She is sacrificing so much for us, and our family and we just feel so grateful," Cambria told SWNS of her mother-in-law.

"She has been nothing short of amazing and filled with so much light and grace," she continued. "They say pregnancy comes with a glow, but Nancy's is a full-on lighthouse."

In May, the family learned they're expecting a girl. She's expected to arrive on Nov. 5.

"There is no repayment for something like that," Jeff told SWNS of his mother, "all I can do is follow the example my parents have set and try to give that same level of love and devotion to my own family and to others."