Utah Girl, 17, Dies After Falling Off Cliff While Hiking with Friends: 'She Was Just the Sweetest'

High school senior Zoe McKinney fell 30 feet while hiking the Moab Rim Trail with friends and died before first-responders were able to reach her

By
Published on February 13, 2023 12:31 PM
zoe mckinney
Photo: Instagram

A teenage girl has died in Utah after falling off a cliff while hiking a local trail late last week.

The 17-year-old was hiking with friends on the Moab Rim Trail when she slipped and fell about 30 feet "off of a sheer cliff face," Moab City Police Chief Jared Garcia said in a press release.

The Grand County School District identified the victim as high school senior Zoe McKinney in a statement to local families on Friday.

The teen's friends called 911 for help after her fall, but she was dead by the time rescuers were able to reach her, Garcia said.

McKinney's boyfriend Lloyd Gist, 18, was in Salt Lake City when he learned about his girlfriend's death, according to NBC News. Gist said he and McKinney "were inseparable" during their relationship, which lasted nearly a year.

"She was just the sweetest — if anyone asked her to do anything she would be jumping on it instantly," he told the outlet.

Rim trail at Dead Horse Point State Park, Utah
Getty

Like Gist, those who knew McKinney in life are remembering her for her big heart. Iryss Mason, one of McKinney's close friends and cheer teammates, told FOX affiliate KSTU that McKinney was "working on getting her EMT license" prior to her death.

"That's all she wanted to do was help people," Mason said, per the report.

Avery Orton, who also cheered with McKinney for Grand County High School, told KTSU that McKinney was constantly supporting her teammates.

"[McKinney] was there for everyone on the team and talked to us all the time, so we were just really close with everyone — especially her," Orton explained.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help McKinney's mother Belinda Thompson "with funeral expenses" and more in wake of her daughter's death. More than $12,000 has been raised, so far.

A T-shirt sale was also held to support McKinney's family.

Counseling will be available at McKinney's high school on Monday, according to the Grand County School District's statement to families.

"The school community is grieving with Zoe's family and will provide love and support in any way we can," the district added.

