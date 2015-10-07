The Family That Love Built: Utah Couple Opens Hearts and Home to 16 Severely Disabled Children

As a child growing up in Payette, Idaho, Bob Quaid often felt the sting of a bullwhip. His mother would beat him for almost any reason: for falling asleep on her bed, arguing with his older brother or sneaking an extra dab of peanut butter from the pantry.

“When I got married,” Bob, now 63, tells PEOPLE, “I always knew that I wanted to break that cycle of abuse. Every child deserves a kind and loving family. I felt it was my destiny to have a big family and give my kids a much better life.”

Step inside the 4,700-square-foot log house that he and Sue Quaid now share with 16 severely disabled, adopted children in Tooele, Utah, and it is quickly evident that Bob got his wish. The Quaid kids have recently arrived home from their special-needs classes and he and Sue are busy preparing after-school snacks of apple juice and bagels with cream cheese.

“We’re making a difference in our little corner of the world, and it feels great to do that,” Sue, 59, tells PEOPLE, beaming as she offers hugs to go with the snacks. “These kids are the most valiant and incredible human beings I’ve ever met. Their lives have value and purpose and it’s my honor to be their mother.”

It was 1990 when the Quaids, who also have five able-bodied children, decided to adopt their first special-needs child, Garrett, a preemie with lung problems who was battling pneumonia.

“He almost died on us more than once,” says Sue, “but he was a fighter. It’s the same with the rest of our kids. They’re fighters who have faced pain and numerous obstacles in their young lives. But they keep smiling and trying. They’re a daily inspiration.”

From Jason, 15, who has severe brain damage from shaken baby syndrome, to Cameron, 11, who is blind with cerebral palsy, the Quaid children have grown up surrounded by love, laughter and chaotic mealtimes. Bob, who handles most of the cooking, rises at 5 every morning with Sue to help get everybody ready for school and dole out medications after a hearty breakfast of oatmeal or scrambled eggs.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Why special-needs kids?’ ” Bob, a retired steel factory worker, tells PEOPLE, “but the truth is, we took this on because we could see that these kids needed a home. Nobody else was adopting them and they were down to their last chance before they’d have to be put in an institution and lie all day in a hospital bed.”

“Some of our kids are terminal – we don’t know how long they’ll live,” he adds, “so we want to give them the best life that we can. We want them to know the love of home and family.”

Two of the Quaid children – Mason, 14, and Malachi, 9 – have brain disorders and are on life support, sleeping side-by-side in twin hospital beds near their parents’ bedroom.

“We have to be near them at night in case they wake up with breathing problems,” says Sue. “We’re going from the time our feet hit the ground in the morning until we drop into bed at night. But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Although she and Bob get in-home nursing help twice a day to help get everyone bathed, they handle most of the day-to-day care of their brood by themselves.

“You can’t tell me that these kids don’t understand us and know what love is,” says Bob, a stocky man with bushy gray eyebrows and twinkling blue eyes. Although he has a gruff voice, he is clearly a softie at heart, snuggling on the sofa with Cameron, who is reading a Braille version of E.T. , and Calvin 4, who was born without parts of his brain and skull (a rare condition known as anencephaly).

“I’m so proud of Cameron and his positive spirit,” says Bob, ruffling the boy’s dark hair and pulling him close. “He’s never let being blind get him down and he always has a smile on his face. He’s a real special kid.” He pauses and smiles. “But then, they all are. Everybody has a challenge in life – our kids’ challenges are just different from the ones most people have. But each one of them never stops trying. You have to love that.”

One of the Quaids’ adult children, Cassie, 21, who now lives on her own and works as a receptionist, says it wasn’t easy growing up in a house crowded with so many siblings. “But I never, ever felt alone,” she tells PEOPLE. “I owe so much to my parents. They have such big hearts and can’t bear to see any child go unwanted. I’m grateful everyday that I grew up with them.”

Sue imagines that she and Bob will soon add another special-needs child to their clan because they simply have difficulty with the word “no.”

“I always think, ‘Is there room for one more?’ ” she tells PEOPLE. “If you could get up in the morning and do what brings you the most joy in the world, wouldn’t you do it? Caring for these children – the kids nobody else wanted – has brought us that joy. Our kids have much to give the world. They really do give us much more than we could ever give back.”