Utah Couple Killed in Crash While Vacationing in Hawaii, Leaving Behind 4 Children

A beloved couple from Utah were tragically killed in a car crash over the weekend while on vacation in Hawaii.

Rebecca van Uitert and Jason Howell, both 44, were involved in a traffic collision that killed three people on Sunday, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Authorities said the crash occurred after a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the opposite direction crossed the road's diving line, striking the couple's car head-on. After the initial collision, the Toyota 4Runner was struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota, who also died, has been identified as Maile Robello, a 34-year-old resident of Volcano.

Police said that a "negligent homicide investigation" is ongoing but that potential causes of the collision have yet to be determined. Authorities previously shared that they believed that "inattention and speed" played a role.

"We are devastated to lose Becca and Jason and words can't describe the sorrow we feel," read a post shared on van Uitert's Facebook page.

At the time of the collision, the couple's four children were in Utah and spending time with their grandparents, multiple tributes stated.

Rebecca and Jason van Uitert Rebecca van Uitert and Jason Howell | Credit: Facebook

Van Uitert, an attorney who until recently served as the dean of Career Services at Brigham Young University's law school, was remembered by her colleagues for her dedication and passion.

"Becca was a talented lawyer who was dedicated to her work, her team and her clients," read a tribute from Fragomen, the immigration-focused law firm where she had recently started working again.

"She was passionate about providing pro bono services, selflessly giving back to the local community and fighting for those on the margins," the tribute continued, noting that as part of her work with the firm, she led their efforts to provide free representation to women and children who had been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Texas.

In addition to her professional achievements, Van Uitert was remembered as a "dedicated wife and a mom to four exceptional children."



"Those who had the good fortune to know and work closely with her will remember her incredible kindness and tremendous leadership," the law firm wrote. "Everything Becca did was done with purpose, grace and warmth. She is deeply missed and lovingly remembered."

BYU Law School shared another tribute memorializing the couple.

"I know many of you will feel, as I do, an almost incomprehensible sense of loss that people who were such a big part of our lives and who were doing so much good in the world could be taken so young," read a post written by the school's dean.

Howell, who worked locally as a family physician, was also remembered for his valuable contributions to the community.

"Dr. Howell was a beloved friend, physician and medical staff leader. His compassionate care and welcoming demeanor endeared him to patients and fellow caregivers," read a statement from leaders at Intermountain Healthcare shared to The Daily Universe, a BYU publication.

"He loved the interactions with his patients and truly got to know them as he partnered to co-create holistic, personal plans to improve health. Dr. Howell will leave a lasting legacy," the statement continued.

Although memorial plans have yet to be announced, a friend of the couple has shared that they will be "compiling a book of memories, letter and thoughts."