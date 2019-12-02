Utah Boy, 6, Dies After He's Accidentally Thrown in Front of Dad's Snowplow

Image zoom Herman Slaughter Utah County Sheriff's Office

A 6-year-old Utah boy was killed in a “tragic” snow removal accident on Friday, authorities said.

Herman Slaughter, of Provo, was riding with his father and 9-year-old brother in a Kubota Skid Steer that was being used to remove snow at Aspen Grove Family Camp around 8 a.m., the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

As the group plowed snow, the loader “bounced or lurched,” causing Herman to fall forward out of the seating area and into its path.

He sustained critical injuries after his head was struck, either by the bucket or the arm of the Steer, the sheriff’s office said.

Herman’s father gave him CPR until paramedics from the North Fork Fire Department arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators referred to the incident as a “tragic accident,” according to the release.

A GoFundMe for the boy’s family has so far raised $24,000. The page says Herman had a “great love of life” and was “always smiling and happy.” It also says he was a best friend to his three brothers.