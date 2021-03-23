3-Year-Old Utah Boy Dies After 4X4 Vehicle Rolls Over on Steep Incline

The child, Tommy Clarkson, was in the car with his parents and his four other siblings

A 3-year-old boy from Kanab, Utah, died on Sunday after his family's car rolled over while climbing a steep trail.

The boy, Tommy Clarkson, his parents, and his four siblings were all in the 4x4 vehicle when they were driving through Hog Canyon and the car tipped, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

While his family members only suffered "minor injuries" that were treated at the scene, Tommy died as a result of the accident.

In addition to the sheriff's office, Kane County EMTs, the Kanab Fire Department and Classic Air Medical responded to the scene, according to the release.

A GoFundMe that was set up to aid with Tommy's funeral costs said that the rest of the family "was thrown out of the path" of the overturning vehicle.

The fundraiser also revealed that the child's parents made "efforts to revive Tommy" but they "were unsuccessful," and that paramedics "were not able to arrive in time."

The organizers of the GoFundMe page said the family is going "through an ocean of grief"