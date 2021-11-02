'Kind' Utah Boy, 13, Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk While Trick-or-Treating with Friends

Karl Finch died on Monday after suffering major head trauma during Halloween weekend, while his friend — who was also struck — is expected to make a full recovery

A Utah family is mourning the loss of a 13-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car while celebrating Halloween.



Karl Finch was out trick-or-treating with friends on Saturday when they approached a crosswalk in Taylorsville, according to a police statement obtained by PEOPLE.

While crossing the street, a car struck Karl and one of his friends, the Taylorsville City Police Department said. Afterwards, Karl and his friend Spencer were both transported to Primary Children's Hospital, according to separate GoFundMe pages set up on behalf of both boys.



Karl "suffered a major trauma" and underwent surgery to "remove part of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain from swelling and also to remove blood clots," organizer April Brede wrote on the boy's GoFundMe page.



Meanwhile, Spencer "sustained multiple injuries" and also underwent surgery to "remove blood clots from his brain," according to a message on the fundraiser set up to help his family.

Although Spencer, who suffered critical injuries, has now stabilized and is expected to recover, Karl succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning, per police.



"We are devastated. He will never be forgotten," read an update on Karl's GoFundMe, which has raised over $39,000 as of Tuesday. "Please continue praying for our family. We are so humbled by your support, love and generosity. Thank you."

Utah boy killed in crosswalk Karl Finch and family | Credit: GoFundMe

"There have been a lot of tears," Karl's uncle, Rich Brede, told Fox 13 News.



"They're all shaken up," he added of the young boy's parents. "It's going to take some time to get through this."



Karl was remembered as a "kind-hearted, intelligent young man" who was "just beginning to make his mark in the world," per a message on his GoFundMe account.



In addition to being the oldest of four children, Karl was an accomplished pianist, a devoted student of the Chinese language as well as a "straight A student."

Taylorsville City Police Chief Brady Cottam called the incident a "tragic accident" in a statement.

"We hope incidents like this never happen, especially on Halloween weekend when children are outside celebrating," Cottam added. "At this time, we pray for comfort for the Finch family. All of us at the City of Taylorsville extend to them our deepest sympathy."

Police have already determined that speed was not a factor in the accident, although an investigation is ongoing.

Per the authorities, the driver of the vehicle that struck the boys is cooperating with investigators. The driver has not yet been identified.

Utah boy injured in crosswalk Spencer | Credit: GoFundMe

Although Spencer is expected to recover from his injuries, loved ones have noted that he has a "VERY long road ahead of him."

"He loves life," read a message on the GoFundMe page, which has raised over $26,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to being remembered as "funny" and "honest to a fault," the boy loves going on hikes with his family and "volunteering his time for a good cause."