USPS Suspends Service for Calif. Block After 'Violent' Resident Attacks Carriers
One California neighborhood will not receive United States Postal Service mail for the foreseeable future after several reports of assaults on carriers by a resident.
According to CBS Los Angeles, USPS suspended its service for a single block in Santa Monica due to the assaults, which include at least one instance when the unidentified resident swung a broomstick at one of their carriers.
Residents living near the Santa Monica intersection of 14th Street and Arizona Avenue are affected by the pause in service.
"My immediate reaction was just disappointment... frustration," resident Courtney Smith told CBS Los Angeles of the suspension.
"I feel a lot of compassion for the mail carriers," she added. "They shouldn't have to deal with that. Likewise, I feel compassion for the people that are instigating these things because who knows what's going on."
USPS and the Santa Monica Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Authorities told CBS Los Angeles that they are familiar with the individual and have had several domestic interactions with him in the past.
"This is unfortunate, but please be advised that the Post Service does not enter into decision to suspend service lightly," a letter to residents said, according to KNBC. "Multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault."
In their letter, USPS said the person responsible for the assaults "has not been located or apprehended," CBS Los Angeles added.
"He's been violent, several times that we've seen," resident Jim Price told KNBC.
Clayton Canning, another resident, told the outlet that USPS has continued to deliver packages during the suspension.
Only paper mail has been affected by the hiatus so far, and residents have been asked to visit a local post office to pick the items up in person, according to CBS Los Angeles.