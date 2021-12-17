A Soldier Ran a Makeshift Orphanage in Afghanistan, Using Love and Fun to Safeguard Kids' Dignity

Sgt. Breanna Jessop joined the military out of high school in Utah because she wanted to help people. In August, amid the evacuation of American forces and vulnerable citizens in Afghanistan, humanitarian help was badly needed.

Jessop, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, was deployed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul and immediately made a difference. Among other tasks, she oversaw a makeshift orphanage that cared for 400 unaccompanied minors, ranging in age from seven days to 17 years old.

For her efforts, she was named the Soldier of the Year by the United Service Organizations, the military support organization better known as the USO.

A letter nominating her for the award written by 82nd Airborne Division Command Sgt. Maj. David Pitt said of Jessop, "She not only protected the wellbeing of the children, but also their dignity as human beings."

According to Task & Purpose, a publication that covers military matters, Jessop and other soldiers created the orphanage when they encountered children who'd been separated from their parents. She and her fellow soldiers wanted to provide a sense of safety, warmth and fun — so they brought in a radio for dance parties, and secured toys and coloring books, the outlet reported.

"We were just trying to cheer them up, keep them happy," Jessop told the outlet. "Like I don't know what you went through or how rough that was, it's not something I could ever relate to, but I'm here to give you love."

Jessop told the outlet that more than half the children in the orphanage actually had families outside the airport's gates, but their parents had given them over, wanting them to get to safety in the United States. She said she saw a group of children with "U.S.A." written on their hands, indicating the parents' desperate desire to get them to a safer place.

Prior to her work at the orphanage, Jessop was put in charge of the airport chapel, and in that role, she procured basic hygiene items for 4,000 U.S. military members and other coalition forces.

"Sgt. Jessop displayed devoted and selfless leadership under duress operations," Pitt's nomination letter said, adding that her efforts "left an indelible mark" on those she helped.