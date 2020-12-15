Sgt. Mary Ehiarinmwian was born in Nigeria and immigrated to Germany as a child before coming to the U.S. in 2016

A Quick-Thinking Soldier Pulled a Driver from a Smoking Car — and Was Honored for Her Heroism

A brave and quick-thinking Army sergeant who immigrated to the United States in 2016 was honored Tuesday for rescuing a driver after his car flipped over.

Sgt. Mary Ehiarinmwian, who was born in Nigeria and immigrated to Germany as a child before coming to the U.S., has been named Soldier of the Year by the United Service Organizations, the support organization for military service members. Ehiarinmwian was one of six enlisted service members to be honored, representing each branch of the military.

According to the Army News Service, Ehiarinmwian, a supply sergeant, was driving to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, to conduct Physical Readiness Training when the driver in front of her lost control of his car. The car flipped over and rolled several times before coming to rest, upside-down, on a steel property gate.

The driver — who, unbeknownst to Ehiarinmwian, was a soldier from her unit — was almost impaled on the gate. His car became filled with smoke, potentially ready to burst into flames at any moment.

Ehiarinmwian didn’t hesitate. She pulled over, extracted the driver from his car and then pulled him to safety, according to a USO media release. The driver tried to stand up, but Ehiarinmwian knew that people in a state of shock are often unaware of their injuries, so she told him to stay down.

During this time, someone called 911. Emergency responders arrived and tended to the soldier, who fortunately had only minor injuries.

In emergency situations, “every second counts,” she told the Army News Service. “Every little hesitation could have led to a worse result.”

She added, “It’s just human nature to help other people.”

While emergency responders made sure the soldier was okay, Ehiarinmwian went to physical training.

“Granted, I was in shock and shaky, but I knew someone was in worse shape than I was,” she told the News Service.

Ehiarinmwian, of St. Robert, Missouri, told the Army News Service that while working as a civilian at Fort Leonard Wood, she became inspired by the local drill sergeants, and their professionalism. She decided to join the Army in 2017.

Now, she’s inspiring others with her professionalism and heroism.