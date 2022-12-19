Users Vote For Elon Musk to Step Down as Twitter CEO in a Poll He Created and Said He'd Honor

Twitter users appear to have had enough of Elon Musk's reign.

The embattled CEO polled users Sunday, asking "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." By the time the poll closed twelve hours later, 57.5% voted "yes" culled from 17.5 million votes.

There has been no word from Musk since the results were finalized, but he did caution Sunday, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

In considering the options for a new CEO, Musk said that person "must like pain a lot" to run a business that "has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May."

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive," Musk tweeted. "There is no successor."

Musk's tweets came after the 51-year-old billionaire attended the World Cup final in Qatar.

Earlier on Sunday, he faced intense opposition to the announcement that users would not be able to link to competitors such as Facebook, Instagram, Truth Social, and other "prohibited" platforms. He later reversed his decision, saying, "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won't happen again."

Since he took over the company Oct. 27, Musk has faced mounting criticism and great disdain due to the increase of hate speech on the platform, its reinstatement of far-right accounts, the suspension of journalists from Twitter, and mass layoffs internally. Some high-profile users fled while others openly questioned if they should.

He sowed confusion by changing policies, then changing them again.

Just last week, on Thursday, Twitter suspended journalists from The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post, Voice of America and other outlets that reported about him following the suspension of the ElonJet account, a page that was tracking Musk's personal plane.

Their accounts were reinstated by Saturday, NBC News reported.

Meanwhile, if Musk departs Twitter, he will still be CEO of a few other companies including Space X and Tesla.

While in court on Nov. 16, Musk talking about how he splits his time amongst his companies saying he never intended to be CEO of Tesla, and didn't want to be chief executive of other companies, either — instead envisioning himself as an engineer, the Associated Press reported.

He was in Delaware's Court of Chancery to testify about a shareholder's objection to Musk's possible $55 billion package as CEO of the electric car company.