Students at USC Embroiled in Admissions Scandal Now Can’t Enroll in Classes or Get Transcripts

The University of Southern California has taken another step in disciplining students who may be associated with the headline-making college admissions scandal.

On Monday, the school announced that while administrators were continuing their internal case-by-case investigation of current students who may be connected to the alleged scheme, they have placed a hold on some students’ accounts, preventing them from registering for future classes or acquiring their transcripts.

“These students have been notified that their status is under review,” the school said in a statement. “Following the review, we will take the proper action related to their status, up to revoking admission or expulsion.”

USC was one of the schools named in the nationwide bribery scheme, which made headlines on March 12 when a 204-page affidavit in support of a criminal complaint was unsealed in federal court in Boston.

Though the university as a whole has not been accused of any wrongdoing, among the 50 people who were indicted were actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband J. Mossimo Giannulli — who allegedly paid $500,000 to make it appear that their two daughters (Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20) had been designated as recruits to the USC crew team, despite the fact that they did not participate in the sport.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They were each freed on $1 million bonds. Neither have yet entered a plea.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin and Isabella Rose Giannulli

It is not clear whether Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose were aware of their parents’ involvement in the scandal. Both women were not charged in the indictments.

It is also not clear whether Isabella Rose will remain at the school. A source previously told PEOPLE that Olivia Jade had “no plans to return to USC” when classes resumed on Monday. “She can’t handle anything right now,” the source said. “She seems more and more upset every day. She just wants to stay home.”

“She thought she knew what the future had in store for her, and it all just crumbled,” the source continued. “It’s a never-ending nightmare for her. She understands the serious consequences her parents are facing and she is very scared.”

University of Southern California

Meanwhile, USC has already terminated two employees associated with the allegations, they said on their website. They also placed a faculty member who was named as a parent in the alleged scheme on leave, a “required procedural step in the process for evaluating the termination of tenured faculty.”

Donations that may have been received in connection with the alleged scheme are being determined as well, according to USC. They will be redirected to a non-USC organization that benefits underserved students.

The university said they are continuing to work with the U.S. Justice Department’s investigation. Mostly, they are reexamining their admissions processes as a whole.

“We will take all necessary steps to safeguard the integrity of our admissions process and to ensure we conduct ourselves in a manner consistent with our values,” USC said.

Jane Buckingham and Felicity Huffman

Other notable names among the alleged in the scheme include Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and author Jane Buckingham.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts, the widespread effort was made by wealthy families to get their children into top colleges by falsifying SAT scores, lying about their athletic skills and more. It’s unclear if the children were aware of any of these alleged crimes.

Some named in the court documents allegedly paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into elite schools, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, UCLA, University of San Diego, University of Texas and Wake Forest University, according to federal prosecutors.

In addition to parents, athletic coaches and exam administrators are also implicated in the scheme.

Admission to the schools mentioned in the complaint is extremely competitive: For first-time, full-time undergraduates, only 5 percent of applicants get into Stanford, 7 percent into Yale, 17 percent into Georgetown, 18 percent into the University of Southern California and 29 percent into Wake Forest, according to the U.S. Department of Education.