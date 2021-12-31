"It's a match made in heaven," said Flo Patterson of Bath, England, who responded to Boston TikToker Grace Gagnon's video plea about re-creating The Holiday with a festive house swap

U.S. Woman Swapping Homes with English Stranger After Posting Plea on TikTok Inspired by The Holiday

An adventurous woman will be living out the plot of the 2006 modern Christmas classic The Holiday thanks to a viral TikTok video.

Grace Gagnon, a marketing professional from Boston, has crossed the pond to swap homes with Flo Patterson from Bath, England — a stranger who responded to a video Gagnon posted earlier this month, offering up her own waterfront studio.

"It's a match made in heaven," Patterson said Thursday on Today, as she hosted Gagnon in her English home. "If anything, I fell in love with Grace. We've got each other at the end of this, anyway."

Gagnon echoed the sentiment, explaining that they plan to have "regular meetups" in the future.

"She'll come to Boston and just hangout, and I'll come to England and just hang out. I love her family already," she said.

"It felt like I was talking to one of my friends here," Gagnon previously told The Boston Globe of meeting Flo online. "It was just a gut feeling. We have so much in common."

Grace Gagnon Grace Gagnon | Credit: SWNS

In The Holiday, a heartbroken Amanda (Cameron Diaz) offered up her Los Angeles mansion in order to get away for the holidays, before a similarly downtrodden Iris (Kate Winslet) answers, swapping her English country cottage. During their visits, Amanda falls for Iris's brother Graham (Jude Law), while Iris hits it off with Miles (Jack Black), a friend of Amanda's ex.

To safely facilitate the exchange, the ladies went through the online service HomeExchange, according to WBZ 4. The Globe reports that the company offered to sponsor Gagnon's trip after her video went viral, paying for her flight to London.

Gagnon flew to the UK on Dec. 29 to start her two-week trip, while Patterson will fly to Boston on January 2, per SWNS.

"For the first few days, I couldn't stop shaking with excitement - this is the coolest thing that has ever happened to me," said Gagnon.

"It's serendipitous timing because I haven't been spontaneous since before the pandemic started," she added. "This experience is exactly what I've been craving!"

the holiday Credit: Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett

With both women leaving lists of fun things to do in their respective towns, Patterson plans to take in a Celtics game. "But I've got a few other things on my list. The food is going to be amazing," Patterson said on Today.

Although Gagnon has no solid itinerary for her jaunt, she plans to document the trip for her 14,800 TikTok followers. She's also open to living out her own romantic comedy.

"I'm keeping my mind open, meeting someone would be like living out my ultimate fairy tale dream," she said, per SWNS.

"My trip isn't centered around falling in love - this is more just me living out an adventure," she added. "If I happen to meet someone along the way, it'll make everything even more exciting!"

Gagnon and Patterson's exchange began earlier this month, after Gagnon watched The Holiday for the first time over Thanksgiving. On a whim, she decided to post a video of her apartment, which she set to the movie's score, looking for the Iris to her Amanda.

"Anyone in England want to switch places for the holiday? I have a studio apt on Boston's waterfront," Gagnon wrote in the TikTok video, adding in the caption: "Serious inquiries only. Bonus points if you have a hot, single brother."

The video has since been viewed more than 3.7 million times, and after narrowing down her responses, Gagnon eventually connected with Patterson. She even caught the attention of the film's writer/director Nancy Meyers, who had some sage wisdom for the traveler.