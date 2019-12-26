U.S. Postal Service Employee Saves Christmas Packages from His Burning Truck

Image zoom Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department

A Kansas U.S. Postal Service Employee is being praised for pulling off a Christmas miracle after he saved a number of holiday packages from his burning mail truck.

On Sunday, the Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department shared a series of horrifying images on Facebook, showing the charred and damaged truck, which was carrying Amazon packages and other deliveries.

“Your Prime delivery may have just lost its Prime. The good news is, the driver saved Christmas!” the fire department wrote alongside the images.

Among the photos was an image that captured the many recovered boxes lined up alongside the side of the road.

Residents of the area flooded the post writing, “Thank you Jesus for saving the mailman and the packages.”

Another user wrote, “Hope Amazon appreciates and thanks this good man too! Great job, Mr. Mailman!”

The incident unfolded as the mailman — who has not been identified — was carrying out deliveries and noticed a smell and clouds of smoke coming from his truck, Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love told CNN.

RELATED: Georgia Single-Mom Waitress Receives $1K Holiday Tip: ‘Best Feeling Ever’

Acting fast, the mailman stopped the vehicle before the flames spread throughout the vehicle, CNN reported. He then recovered as many packages as he could from the back of his truck.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, the postal truck had been completely engulfed by the flames, according to CNN.

RELATED: N.C. Man Shopping for Christmas Meal Groceries Ends Up Winning $250K Lottery

“The driver had removed all of the packages before any were damaged by the fire,” Love told CNN.

According to Chief Love, who also spoke to ABC News, the fire started in the engine.

The Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.