The MH-60S helicopter went down about 60 nautical miles off of San Diego's shoreline on Tuesday afternoon

U.S. Navy Releases Names of the 5 Sailors Killed in Pacific Ocean Helicopter Crash off Calif. Coast

The U.S. Navy has identified the sailors killed in a helicopter crash off the California coast this past week.

Five service members have been declared dead after their MH-60S helicopter went down about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday while "conducting routine flight operations from USS Abraham Lincoln," according to a Navy statement released Wednesday.

The Navy personnel have been identified as:

Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California

Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.

On Saturday, the Navy declared the sailors dead after an exhaustive search to find them in the Pacific Ocean failed. "Coordinated rescue efforts" shifted that same day from search and rescue to recovery after more than 72 hours.

On Wednesday, the Navy's Third Fleet announced one sailor had been rescued shortly after the incident and taken to a San Diego hospital in stable condition.

Lt. Samuel R. Boyle, a spokesman for the Pacific fleet, said five other sailors on the aircraft carrier were also injured, per The Associated Press. Three more were reportedly treated on-site for minor injuries while two others were also taken to a San Diego hospital.