The four U.S. Marines lost their lives after their aircraft crashed during a NATO military exercise in Norway

U.S. Marines Killed During NATO Training Crash Identified: 'We Mourn the Loss of Our Four Brothers'

Officials have identified the four U.S. Marines who lost their lives after their MV-22 Osprey aircraft crashed during a NATO military exercise in Norway.

In an update over the weekend, II Marine Expeditionary Force officials confirmed that the four Marines who were reported missing after the training incident on Friday had died.

The deceased were identified as Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

"Tonight, with an extremely heavy heart, I share the loss of four Marines," Major General Michael Cederholm, Commanding General of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement on Sunday.



"The pilots and crewmembers of Ghost 31 were committed to the 'Raging Bulls,' our Marine Corps, accomplishing their mission, and a calling to serve something greater than themselves. These Marines were simply doing what they loved to do, and we must – we will – keep these warriors and their selfless example of service in the forefront of our minds," Cederholm continued.

The Marines were taking part in the Norwegian military exercise Cold Response at the time of the incident, according to the Norwegian Armed Forces. The crew was scheduled to land in Bodø just before 6 p.m. local time.

The search and rescue team began their mission to locate the aircraft after it was reported missing.

"The police in Nordland County confirmed Saturday morning that the crew of four have died," the Norwegian Armed Forces said in a statement. "The four Americans were Marines assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force. Apart from the crew, there were no other people on board."

In the coming days, the deceased will be reunited with their families through dignified transfer. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The mission was not related to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to ABC News.

Officials have also shared their "deepest condolences" with the families of the Marines.

"We will always remain focused on ensuring you remain supported during this incredibly difficult time," Cederholm said in a statement.



"We mourn the loss of our four brothers who dedicated their lives to our Nation, and are deeply saddened by their loss," he continued. "So, in a manner just like the crew of Ghost 31 would do, we honor them by taking to the skies again with their memory in our hearts, with nerves of steel, and ready to answer our great Nation's call."

Reynolds' family said in a statement that they "are in shock and are devastated by his loss."

"We are broken-hearted, left trying to imagine our lives without Ross," they said in a statement on Monday to CBS Boston.

"We will miss his smile, his hugs, his laughter. We will miss his energy and goodness. Ross was so caring, compassionate, and committed, not only to his country, but also to being the best son, brother, husband, son-in-law, nephew, cousin, uncle, brother-in-law, friend and Marine that he could be," they continued. "We pray for Ross and the other Marines lost in this tragic accident. Our hearts go out to their families and their loved ones."

The family went on to extend their love and support to Reynolds' wife, Lana. According to social media posts, the pair tied the knot in February.

"We pray for our daughter-in-law Lana. She was the light of his life. They had so many plans. So much ahead of them," they continued. "We are in shock; trying to come to terms with our loss. We ask that you respect our privacy, as we console and comfort each other during this difficult time."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement regarding the death of Capt. Tomkiewicz.