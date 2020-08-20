U.S. Jobless Claims Rise Back Over 1M After Dipping to 20-Week Low

1.1 million Americans filed for unemployment the week ending Aug. 15, an uptick following two weeks of declining numbers

After finally dipping below 1 million for the first time since March, the number of Americans filing initial claims for unemployment has climbed back over that mark, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

About 1.1 million Americans filed for the week ending Aug. 15, following two weeks of declining numbers, and the unemployment rate sits at 10.2 percent, according to The New York Times.

The seasonally adjusted figure was a bump of 135,000 from the previous week, which saw the number fall below 1 million for the first time since the coronavirus hit the United States and forced widespread shutdowns 20 weeks ago.

“We won’t see a renewal of hiring until the pandemic is under much better control,” Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust in Chicago, told the Times. “We have made substantial and rapid improvement in the last three months, but improvement from here will prove slower and more difficult.”

Despite the rise, the number of continued jobless claims, which counts people who have filed for at least two weeks in a row, decreased to 14.8 million, a higher-than-expected drop and the lowest number since the first week of April, according to CNN Business.

President Donald Trump recently signed executive action to add an additional $300 to unemployment benefits each week after the $600 boost ordered by the CARES Act expired at the end of July.