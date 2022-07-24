Amid Deadly Heatwave, Al Gore Warns Atmosphere Could 'Get a Lot Worse'

The National Weather Service' provided an update after President Joe Biden announced executive actions in response to the ongoing climate change crisis

As the United States is bracing for some intense heat, former Vice President Al Gore has renewed his plea for climate relief.

More than 90 million Americans were under dangerous weather warnings on Sunday, as temperatures were expected to reach as high as 109 degrees in some parts of the country. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the heat will "feel extremely oppressive" in the northeast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It was after at least one person — who had other medical issues — died from heat exposure in New York City on Saturday. In Dallas, a 66-year-old woman suffered a heat-related death and a 22-year-old hiker died from dehydration in a South Dakota national park.

The NWS warned that the "dangerous and intense summer" heat would continue on Sunday, especially in the major metro areas of Washington D.C., New York City and Boston. Cooling centers were made available in the capital while 10,000 were still without power in Pennsylvania on Sunday following storms on Saturday.

Climate experts around the world believe extreme summer weather could become commonplace.

"Well, the scientists have predicted these extraordinary and catastrophic events for going on decades now," Al Gore, 74, told Jonathan Karl Sunday on ABC News' This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

"And the fact that they were dead right, maybe a little conservative even in their projections, should cause us to pay more careful attention to what they're warning us about now, Jonathan.

"They're saying that if we don't stop using our atmosphere as an open sewer, and if we don't stop these heat trapping emissions, things are gonna get a lot worse. More people will be killed and the survival of our civilization is at stake."

President Joe Biden recently announced some executive actions to combat the climate change crisis on Wednesday during a press conference in Massachusetts.

"I come here today with a message: As President, I have a responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces clear and present danger," he said. "And that's what climate change is about. It is literally, not figuratively, a clear and present danger.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Charles Speaks Out on Climate Change amid U.K.'s Record-Breaking Heatwave

"The health of our citizens and our communities is literally at stake," Biden, 79, added.