2 U.S. College Students Killed in South Korea Crowd Crush, Families Say They're 'Devastated' and 'Heartbroken'

The families of Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi are mourning the students, who were killed over the weekend when a Halloween celebration in Seoul turned deadly

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

and Wendy Grossman Kantor
Published on October 31, 2022 12:26 PM

Two college students from the United States were killed after a Halloween celebration turned deadly in South Korea on Saturday, when at least 153 people died in a crowd surge. They have been identified by school officials and family members as Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi.

Gieske, a junior studying nursing at the University of Kentucky, was in South Korea this semester as part of a study abroad program, the school said in a statement.

"I have the incredibly sad responsibility to inform you of the loss of one of our students over the weekend," wrote school president Eli Capilouto. "The crowd apparently surged at some point into a crush of people. Details of what happened and why are still unfolding."

"There aren't adequate or appropriate words to describe the pain of a beautiful life cut short. It isn't fair, nor is it comprehensible. It is loss and it hurts in ways that are impossible to articulate," added Capilouto.

Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi. anne_in_seoul/Instagram, Courtesy of Steve Blesi

The student, who hailed from Northern Kentucky, was also mourned by her parents, who remembered her as "bright light."

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Anne Marie. She was a bright light loved by all," her parents said in a statement shared by the city of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.

Blesi, 20, was an international business major at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

"Kennesaw State University officials were deeply saddened to learn that KSU student Steven Blesi was among the more than 150 people tragically killed in this weekend's Halloween incident," school officials wrote in a statement.

"On behalf of the entire Kennesaw State community, our thoughts and prayers go out to Steven's family and friends as they mourn this incomprehensible loss," said Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig. "We have been in contact with Steven's family and have offered all available resources of the University to them."

"We are heartbroken," his father, Steve Blesi, tells PEOPLE. "The world's a darker place without him in it."

Over the weekend, the student texted to tell his dad he was going out with some friends.

"I texted him through What's App the night of this and he told me he was going to be out with friends because they had finished midterms," his father says. "I told him, "Okay, I know you're out and about, but be safe and I love you."

After learning about what had happened in Seoul, the family tried to contact their son as well as government officials, according to The New York Times. Finally, hours later, they received a call from the U.S. Embassy in South Korea.

"When they said, 'Are you sitting down?' I knew the next words that were coming outta their mouth was that our son had died," he tells PEOPLE. "I can't imagine the pain he went through."

Over the weekend, at least 153 people were killed and 103 were injured when a crowd surge occurred in a narrow alley in Itaewon, an area in Seoul, according to NBC News. A crowd surge happens when large numbers of people rush forward in the same direction.

According to the outlet, the popular nightlife spot was reportedly swarmed with 100,000 residents there to enjoy festivities at the first large Halloween gathering since the pandemic.

In a national address, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called it "a disaster that should never happen," and ordered an emergency review into what happened, per NBC News.

President Joe Biden also shared his condolences over the deaths of the two students.

"Jill and I are devastated to learn that at least two Americans are among so many who lost their lives in Seoul," he wrote in a statement. "Our hearts go out to their loved ones in this time of grief, and we continue to pray for the recovery of all who were injured."

Director Keith Yi (L), acquaintance to some of the Halloween stampede victim's parents, attaches pictures of US victims Steven Blesi and Anne Gieski at the scene of the stampede in Seoul, South Korea, 31 October 2022. According to the National Fire Agency, at least 154 people were killed and 149 were injured in the stampede on 29 October as a large crowd came to celebrate Halloween. Aftermath of Halloween stampede in Seoul, Korea - 31 Oct 2022
Photos of Steven Blesi and Anne Gieske put up at the scene in Seoul. JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Speaking with The Washington Post, Steve Blesi said he "never thought something like this would happen," and questioned why better crowd control measures weren't put in place by local officials.

The police "should have been better prepared," he told NBC News.

Blesi was one of 11 students studying abroad in South Korea, according to officials at Kennesaw State University, which reported that all other students had been reported safe.

The University of Kentucky said they had two other students and a faculty member who were abroad for the semester, according to president Capilouto, who said all "have been contacted and are safe."

