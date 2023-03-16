U.S. Army Parachute Team Member Dies During Training Accident After 'Hard Landing'

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen died Monday from injuries sustained during a routine morning jump

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 16, 2023 07:10 PM
Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen https://recruiting.army.mil/News/Article/3329314/golden-knights-team-member-dies-after-training-accident/
Photo: U.S. Army Parachute Team

A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team died Monday after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida.

According Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen was taken to a local trauma center after a "hard landing" to a routine morning jump, ABC affiliate WPLG reports.

Kettenhofen joined the elite parachute team, also known as the Golden Knights, in the fall of 2020, following in the footsteps of two older brothers who are also paratroopers.

Kettenhofen had performed over 1,000 jumps with the U.S. Army, according to a statement on his death from the Army. Per the Miami Herald, he was 37 years old and had earned a Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge and the Army Commendation Medal as an infantryman. He additionally served a tour in Iraq.

"The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Sgt. 1st Class Ty Kettenhofen was loved, admired, and respected by all those who knew him for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist," noted Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander, in the statement.

"Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them. Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Related Articles
soldiers
Army Identifies 2 Soldiers Struck and Killed by Falling Tree During 'Weather-Related' Event in Georgia
Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B from The Spice Girls
12 Girl Groups Who Have Made Their Mark on the Music Industry
Jeff BECK; Posed studio portrait of Jeff Beck with Fender Telecaster guitar (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns); Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); Tatjana Patitz walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in January, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
GoFundMe Hero - WWII Portraits of Honor. Credit: Jeff Rease
Photographer Captures Moving Portraits of Last WWII Veterans and Learns Their Survival Stories
Spc. Abigail Jenk
'Dedicated' Army Paratrooper Dies During Parachute Jump Training: 'She Will Be Missed'
Lucy Fernandez
17-Year-Old High School Senior Dies in Florida Boating Crash: She 'Was a Joy to All Who Knew Her'
Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in ‘Horrible Accident’ After Commencement Ceremony
Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony
4 Marines Killed in Norway NATO Training Crash Identified
U.S. Marines Killed During NATO Training Crash Identified: 'We Mourn the Loss of Our Four Brothers'
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Gabriel Bird of New Braunfels
Naval Academy Midshipman Dies in Hiking Accident During Study Abroad in Chile, School Says
Pfc. Mikel Rubino, 29, of Oroville, Calif. was declared deceased by emergency medical services upon their arrival to his barracks room on Aug. 13, 2020.
Fort Bragg Paratrooper, 29, Found Dead in His Barracks: 'A Tragedy'
Tom Brady
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr.
Soldier, 23, Dies During Training Incident in California: 'We Are Deeply Saddened'
Miami Bridge Plane Crash Victim Identified as Air Traffic Controller
Fla. Air Traffic Controller Dies in Fiery Crash After Plane He's Piloting Lands on Miami Bridge and Hits Van
teen skydives with army
Teen in Wheelchair with Rare Neurodegenerative Disease Skydives with U.S. Army Parachute Team
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
The Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now