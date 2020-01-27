U.S. Air Force Plane Crashes in Taliban Territory of Afghanistan: Reports

Early reports indicate that the aircraft was not shot down by enemy fire
A small U.S. Air Force jet crashed in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan on Monday, multiple outlets reported.
A U.S. military official told Fox News that there were “less than five onboard” the plane.
According to CBS News, Afghan officials said that two pilots were found dead among the wreckage. The fate of the other passengers remains unclear.
U.S. military officials also confirmed to CBS News that an Air Force E-11 had crashed in Afghanistan, but that they were still investigating.
A spokesperson for U.S. Forces in Afghanistan told CNN that there was “no indication” the crash was caused by enemy fire.
RELATED: ‘Devastating’ Fire in Alabama Riverboat Community Kills at Least 2, Injures 7: Reports
The aircraft crashed in the Ghazni province, an area with strong Taliban presence, according to BBC News.
Provincial government spokesman Arif Noori told CBS News that the plane appeared to have been flying between the city of Kandahar and the capital Kabul when it crashed.
Noori said that the bodies of the two pilots were found at the crash site and the plane was completely destroyed.