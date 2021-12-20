The Ursids are expected to peak late night on Dec. 21, which is also the first day of winter

The 2021 Winter Solstice Also Marks the Peak of the Ursid Meteor Shower: What to Know and How to Watch

Bundle up and step outside: a stunning meteor shower is coinciding with the first official day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Ursids are an annual meteor shower that are active from Dec. 17 to Dec. 26, and expected to peak during late night on Dec. 21 into Dec. 22 early morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The shower's peak this year falls a few days after the full moon appears the night of Dec. 18, so unfortunately, the residual brightness from the moon might wash out the starry display.

But have no fear, galaxy gazers! There's another reason to get excited on Tuesday, Dec. 21 because it marks 2021's December solstice – the shortest day and longest night of the year. While that's true for the Northern Hemisphere, the Southern Hemisphere experiences the exact opposite – the longest day and shortest night of the year.

meteor shower Credit: Getty

Although the December solstice means the start of winter, look on the bright side! It also means the "return of more sunlight – so the days will only get brighter from here," according to the Farmer's Almanac.

No matter where you are on the planet, the solstice is a time to celebrate seasonal change – and what better way to celebrate than trying to catch a glimpse of stars shooting across the sky.

Despite the moon's extra bright appearance that night, viewing an Ursid meteor is still possible according to past experiences, EarthSky.org reports.

Here's everything you need to know about the Ursid meteor shower and the solstice, combined!

How to watch the Ursid meteor shower?

stargazers Credit: Getty

Since the Ursids are expected to peak in the Northern Hemisphere late evening on Dec. 21 into the early morning on Dec. 22, you're going to want to dress appropriately for the winter temperatures. Bring a sleeping bag, and set yourself up far away from city lights. Around 1:00 a.m. local time, you should start to see the shooting stars!

Where to look for the Ursid meteor shower in the sky?

Ursids chart Credit: Deryni/Wikimedia

Meteor showers shoot from a radiant point, or the celestial point in the sky in which they appear to originate. The Ursids radiate from a point within the constellation Ursa Major and Ursa Minor, the configuration the showers are named after.

This constellation is fairly easy to spot because the Big and Little Dipper are asterisms, or small patterns, within the starry structure. If you know how to spot those familiar patterns – direct your attention to Kochab, a star within the Little Dipper. The meteors frequent that space in the sky.

How many meteors will there be during the Ursid meteor shower?

Leonids Meteor Shower Credit: getty

NASA describes the Ursids as "a low-key meteor shower," compared previous showers like the Leonids that peaked on Nov. 16-17 this year. Those showers have the potential to produce meteor storms with up to 1,000 meteors per hour, like in 1966!

In contrast, the Ursids are expected to shoot as many as five to 10 meteors per hour. According to EarthSky.org, rare instances can produce bursts of 100 meteors per hour, keeping stargazers hopeful. (So bundle up and cross your fingers!)

What does the solstice mean?

Colorful scenario on the Tourist mountain Aavasaksa Credit: Getty

The winter solstice that occurs in the Northern Hemisphere coincides with that of the summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere, taking place every June and December (varying annually by only a day or two).

While Dec. 21 marks the first day of winter for the upper half of the equator, it's the start of summer for the lower half.

The word solstice itself derives from the Latin root sol (meaning sun) and sistere (meaning to stop). This reflects the sun's short pause in the sky before reversing in the opposite direction.