Everything to Know About the Ursid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch

The Ursids mark the last meteor shower of the year and coincide with the December solstice, marking the official first day of winter

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022 05:40 PM
meteor shower
Photo: Getty

Your one last chance to make a wish upon a shooting star in 2022 is approaching!

Pay attention skywatchers, because the Ursids are upon us, not only marking the last meteor shower of the month, but the final celestial spectacle of the year.

NASA considers the annual Ursid meteor shower "low-key" due to the minimal rate the stars shoot in comparison to the Geminids that preceded them. (The latter is the one the space agency deems the "best and most reliable" meteor shower overall.)

But there's still going to be plenty to see! According to NASA, all meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through the trail of debris left by a comet or asteroid — and for the Ursids in particular, that would be Comet 8P/Tuttle.

What you're seeing in the sky is the debris that derives from an asteroid entering the Earth's atmosphere at an extreme velocity. Its speed combined with the clash of air results in disintegration, with some of the bigger particles burning up into fireballs!

Just when you thought the solar system couldn't get any more active, think again! Galaxy gazers are in for a treat because the Ursid meteor showers align with the winter solstice, marking the shortest day and longest night of the year.

From when they peak to how to watch them, here's everything to know about the Ursid meteor shower.

When does the Ursid meteor shower peak?

meteor shower
Getty

The Ursid meteor shower peaks during the night of Dec. 22 into the morning of Dec. 23 this year. Fortunately, those late night into early morning hours aren't the only time slots you can try and find them in the sky.

The Ursids commenced on Dec. 17 and will remain active until Dec. 26, giving star gazers several opportunities to spot a shooting star — and make a wish, of course!

How to view the Ursid meteor shower?

stargazers
Getty

Just like all meteor showers, the Ursids are best observed in a dark sky and away from all light pollution. Being that they align with the winter solstice, you're going to want to bundle up before you sit back, relax and enjoy the star-studded show.

At its peak, the Ursids can produce upward 22 meteors per hour — though on average, approximately 10 can be spotted. Typically, the moon plays a crucial role in stargazers' ability to view the showers. If the moon is near its full phase, it will make the stars appear faint in the night sky. Fortunately, the Ursids coincide with a dark new moon on Dec. 23, which allows for prime viewing conditions to spot a meteor.

Where does the Ursid meteor shower appear in the sky?

meteor shower
Getty

While comets are the true point of origin for meteor showers, many tend to think they come from their "radiant," or the point in the sky from which the stars appear to shoot. For the Ursids, its radiant is the constellation Ursa Minor, better known as "The Little Dipper."

It's logical to start by looking towards Ursa Minor, but that isn't the only location at which you should be casting your eyes. Simply lie down on the ground, adjust your eyes to the dark sky and simply take its vastness in to better your chances at spotting a star.

What meteor shower comes after the Ursids?

meteor shower
Getty

The next meteor shower after the Ursids is the Quadrantid meteor shower, peaking late night on Jan. 2 into early morning on Jan. 3 this year. They can produce up to 80 meteors per hour, according to NASA.

Related Articles
Geminid meteor shower in rural Utah.
Everything to Know About the Geminid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
A fisherman watches a meteor during the Draconid meteor shower over Howick rocks in Northumberland. Picture date: Sunday October 10, 2021. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)
Everything to Know About the Draconid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
The Orion Nebula. The Orion Nebula (Messier 42) is stellar nursery only 1,500 light-years away, making it the closest large star-forming region to Earth in the constellation of Orion. It has been known to many different cultures throughout human history and can be spotted with the naked eye.
Everything to Know About the Orionid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
meteor shower
The 2021 Winter Solstice Also Marks the Peak of the Ursid Meteor Shower: What to Know and How to Watch
Photomontage taken on Aug. 13, 2021 shows the night sky during the Perseid Meteor Shower above an ecological demonstration zone of Engebei in Kubuqi Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Everything to Know About 2022's Perseid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
The Delta Aquariids meteor shower
Everything to Know About 2022's Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
Everything to Know About the Tau Herculid Meteor Shower
Everything to Know About 2022's Tau Herculid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
Milky Way During Eta Aquariids Meteor Shower
Everything to Know About the Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
The August Sturgeon full moon rises behind the Hortiatis mountain and Thessaloniki city over the sea, skywatchers call it Blue Moon. The lunar moonlight is reflected on the water surface while it rises in warm red color near Kalochori town with the famous Lagoon and Axios Delta National Park. The country offers free cultural events at sites, a tradition for Greece with Museums Across the country open at night while a number of free cultural events will take place on August 22, at Greece's archaeological sites and museums to mark the full moon celebrations, earth's natural satellite and the beginning of the summer ending. Kalohori, Thessaloniki, Greece on August 22, 2021
Everything to Know About August's Sturgeon Supermoon, Including When It Peaks and How to See It
gremind meteor
A Stargazer's Guide to the 2021 Geminid Meteor Shower: When It Will Peak and How to Watch
Leonids Meteor Shower
A Stargazer's Guide to the Leonids Meteor Shower: When It Will Peak and How to Watch the Fireballs
Taurid meteorite fireball
A Stargazer's Guide to the Taurid Meteor Shower: When It Will Peak and How to Watch
Draconid meteor showe
A Stargazer's Guide to the Draconid Meteor Shower: Here's When It Will Peak and How to Watch
The last full moon of 2020, also known as the Cold Moon, rises behind the snow-topped San Gabriel Mountains and the Los Angeles downtown skyline at sunset as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on December 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Everything to Know About December's Cold Moon, the Last Full Moon of the Year
Orionid Meteor Shower
The Orionid Meteor Shower Reaches Its Peak Soon: Here's How and When to Watch
Wolf Moon
International Observe the Moon Night Is Oct. 16 (Ahead of the Hunter's Moon Oct. 20): How to Celebrate