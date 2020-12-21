UPS Customers Raise Money to Buy Beloved Delivery Driver a New Roof: 'She's Got a Heart of Gold'

As a driver for UPS, Carolyn Crump is used to being the one delivering things — but on Friday, she was the one receiving after dozens of her grateful customers banded together to give her a special gift.

Crump received a crowd-funded check from more than 50 of her customers in Clayton, Missouri, meant to help her replace her leaking, 30-year-old roof, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“I am truly surprised,” she told Fox affiliate KTVI. “I love this route. I love my job. I love coming to work, I never mind working. It’s great, and this is why.”

Crump has worked for UPS for 23 years, and has spent the last six years on the same route outside of St. Louis, the outlet reported.

During that time, she’s endeared herself to her many residents — including Jason Lehtman, who helped launch the GoFundMe that raised the money for Crump’s new roof.

“We all have her cell phone number. She’s on top of it, and if it’s raining, she’s wrapping it in plastic,” Lehtman told KTVI.

“Every single person can give you a story where [Crump has] gone above and beyond, like bringing up groceries when someone’s arm was broken,” he added to the Post-Dispatch. “She’s got a heart of gold. The day before we had to put our dog down, I found her in our foyer saying her goodbyes to our dog. That’s the type of person she is.”

The newspaper reported that Lehtman works in roofing — so when Crump mentioned to him that she was looking to get a new roof next summer, he was able to quickly put together an estimate and start fundraising.

The entire project came together in less than two weeks, and the GoFundMe raised several thousand dollars within two days, according to the Post-Dispatch.

On Friday, with help from her company to lead her to a fake package pick-up, Crump was brought blindfolded to a local park, where more than 50 people were waiting to celebrate her, KTVI reported.

She received her check to a round of applause before handing it off to her daughter Rachel and hopping back in her truck to deliver her final 20 packages of the day, according to the Post-Dispatch.

“It’s easy to have a positive attitude when you know how blessed you are to just have a job, especially during a pandemic,” she told the outlet. “I love online shoppers. I should get a bumper sticker that says that on my car. They don’t sign my check, but they definitely supply the materials for it.”

The initial goal to cover Crump’s roof was covered by the fundraiser, so all extra money will reportedly go to helping her with bills and Christmas.