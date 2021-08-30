"My mom and I went to see her one last time on that bed... that's an image that's going to stay with me," said Davy Macias' sister, Vandana Serey

Unvaccinated Nurse & 'Amazing' Mom of 5 Dies of COVID After Giving Birth to Baby While Intubated

A California emergency room nurse who contracted COVID-19 while pregnant has died, leaving behind five children and a husband who remains hospitalized due to the virus, her family said.

Davy Macias died on Thursday weeks after she and husband Daniel were hospitalized with COVID-19, KABC reported. Davy had reportedly been caring for patients during the pandemic but did not receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

According to a GoFundMe campaign set up for the family, she was seven months pregnant when she contracted the deadly respiratory disease.

Her baby was delivered after she was intubated, KABC reported, and she never had a chance to meet her child.

"My mom and I went to see her one last time on that bed... that's an image that's going to stay with me," Davy's sister, Vandana Serey, told the outlet.

Serey added: "She touched everybody's life. When she's there, she's an advocate for all of her patients. It's always for the benefit of the patient and the babies. She's a great and an amazing woman."

Daniel, a teacher at a local middle school, was listed in critical condition as of Thursday, a GoFundMe update read. The ages of the couple's five children range from newborn to 7 years old.

"The Macias [family] will need our help more than ever," organizers wrote on the donation page.

As of Monday, 52 percent of all Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a New York Times database.

Since mid-June, cases have been steadily rising throughout the country, fueled by the Delta variant. As of Sunday, the country was averaging 156,886 new cases over the previous seven days.

More than 3,600 health care workers in the U.S. died of COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic, according to estimates from The Guardian and Kaiser Health News published in April.

"Davy was the best. She was such a joy to see at work, always willing to help, always so kind and positive, and she always brought us food," wrote one commenter on the family's GoFundMe page. "She has spoken up and defended me when I needed it. I will miss her greatly. I will be continually praying for her husband and her little ones. Davy, thank you for your kindness and joy. I will always treasure my memories of you."