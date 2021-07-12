Unopened Super Mario 64 Game From 1996 Sells at Auction for Record-Breaking $1.56 Million

“The cultural significance of this title and its importance to the history of video games is paramount, and the condition of this copy is just so breathtaking that we’re really at a loss here," Heritage Auctions said

This handout image obtained July 11, 2021, courtesy of Heritage Auctions shows the Super Mario 64 Game Cartridge. - A cartridge of Nintendo's classic video game "Super Mario 64" set a world record on July 11, 2021, selling at auction for $1.56 million. The sale, the first ever of a game cartridge to surpass $1 million, came just two days after a sealed copy of "The Legend of Zelda," made for the old Nintendo NES console, sold for a then-record of $870,000. Dallas-based Heritage Auctions, which handled both sales, has not identified the buyers. (Photo by Handout / Heritage Auctions / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /HERITAGE AUCTIONS/HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / to go with afp story -"'Super Mario' cartridge sold for video game record $1.5 million "

A 25-year-old copy of Super Mario 64 in near-perfect condition sold at auction for more than $1 million on Sunday, shattering a record set just two days earlier.

The sealed 1996 game — which marked the first time the iconic Nintendo mascot Mario was rendered in 3D — sold for a whopping $1.56 million, breaking the previous record price for the sale of a single video game, the Associated Press reported.

Heritage Auctions, which sold off the game, said it was up for grabs from Friday to Sunday, and received 16 bids.

"Well — we're a bit speechless on this one. What can we even say that would do this copy the justice it deserves?" the auction house said. "The cultural significance of this title and its importance to the history of video games is paramount, and the condition of this copy is just so breathtaking that we're really at a loss here."

According to Heritage, the game is the highest graded copy of Super Mario 64, which it deemed the single best-selling game on the Nintendo 64. Its cover features Mario flying high above the clouds as Princess Peach's castle and an angry Goomba lurk below.

The copy has a WATA rating of 9.8 out of 10, according to WataGames, a video game grading company. It was also given an A++ sealed rating, meaning it "is in new or very near to perfect condition. In the condition as it was when it left the factory, this is the best condition one would hope to see in a seal."

Heritage Auctions Video Games Specialist Valarie McLeckie called the copy "a true prize for any serious collector" in a statement.

The winning bid broke the previous record, which had been set just two days before, when an unopened copy of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda sold at auction for $870,000 on Friday, according to Heritage.